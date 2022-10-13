Menu
The What Podcast Introduces High Five Clips

Plus, speculation starts swirling about the 2022 festival season

The What Podcast, photo by Amanda Koellner
October 13, 2022 | 8:00am ET

    The What Podcast is back with new thoughts on the 2022 festival landscape, and a brand new segment: High Five Clips.

    Building off last week’s throwback interview with Ashley Capps, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are introducing High Five Clips, where they take a five-minutes-or-less look back at past shows and interviews. This week, they pull a clip from their 2020 conversation with Bobby and Sophie of C3 Presents in which they talk about booking the Plazas and EDM acts for The Other Stage.

    Plus, the What trio tease what’s coming from the show, and chat about some speculation for Bonnaroo 2022.

