Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

High on Fire’s Matt Pike to Embark on Fall 2022 US Tour

The November run is in support of his debut solo LP Pike vs. The Automaton

Advertisement
matt pike tour 2022
Matt Pike and his solo band, photo by Marissa Rodriguez
October 19, 2022 | 11:03am ET

    High on Fire frontman Matt Pike has announced a November 2022 US tour in support of his debut solo album Pike vs. The Automaton.

    The fall outing will start after High on Fire’s November 12th appearance at the Snowblind Festival in Atlanta. The initial date of the solo tour is November 13th in Dallas, with the trek wrapping on November 20th in Iowa City, Iowa. Tickets are available via Bandsintown.

    “Actions speak louder than words,” Pike commented on the tour. “We’re going to let our music do the talking. See you at the shows.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Sleep guitarist and High on Fire mastermind dropped Pike vs. The Automaton back in February. The LP was recorded amidst the pandemic — out of creative necessity — with drummer Jon Reid alongside veteran producer Billy Anderson, responsible for High on Fire’s Surrounded by Thieves and Sleep’s Holy Mountain.

    Fans of Pike’s past work will relish the blend of familiar styles present on his debut solo offering. In his own words, Pike describes the LP as “a psychedelic rock record that Sleep and High on Fire fans would like.”

    “I definitely think it’s interesting; it has D-Beat punk, two-step,” he remarked via the album’s initial press release. “It’s got everything and it still works together, it doesn’t sound odd. It’s just an off-the-wall psychedelic rock record.”

    Advertisement

    Editor's Pick
    High on Fire’s Matt Pike Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares “Alien Slut Mum”: Stream

    Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Matt Pike’s upcoming fall US tour.

    Pike vs. The Automaton’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:
    11/13 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    11/14 – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern
    11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
    11/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    11/20 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

    pike vs automaton 2022 tour

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Around The Web

Latest Stories

weedeater 2022 tour

Weedeater Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

October 19, 2022

death cab for cutie 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative live music news momma

Death Cab for Cutie Add US and Europe Tour Dates for 2023

October 19, 2022

Old Dominion tickets tour 2023 No Bad Vibes how to buy seats dates country music stagecoach

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion's 2023 Tour

October 18, 2022

Impractical Jokers tickets the drive tour 2023 dates how to buy seats trutv season watch stream

How to Get Tickets to Impractical Jokers' 2023 Tour

October 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

High on Fire's Matt Pike to Embark on Fall 2022 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter