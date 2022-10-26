High on Fire and Municipal Waste Announce December 2022 US Co-Headlining Tour

High on Fire and Municipal Waste will embark on a short December 2022 US co-headlining tour.

The two heavies will be supported by hardcore act GEL and doom metallers Early Moods on the 10-show run. Dates kicks off December 1st at Wally’s in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, and run through December 11th at The Orpheum in Tampa, Florida.

See the full list of dates for High on Fire and Municipal Waste’s co-headlining tour below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

The East Coast jaunt will wrap up a busy fall for High on Fire’s Matt Pike. Following High on Fire’s November 12th appearance at the Snowblind Festival in Atlanta, Pike will join up with his solo act — Pike vs. The Automaton — for a week-long trek through the South and Midwest. It will mark Pike’s first tour supporting his 2022 debut solo album. Tickets for those shows are available here.

Meanwhile, punk-metal thrashers and veritable road dogs Municipal Waste are coming off the July release of their seventh studio album, Electrified Brain. The upcoming co-headlining run concludes a grueling 2022 touring itinerary for the Virginia band.

High on Fire and Municipal Waste’s 2022 US Tour Dates with GEL and Early Moods:

12/01 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

12/02 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

12/03 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater

12/04 – Patchogue, NY @ 89 North

12/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independants

12/07 – Mechanicsville, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co

12/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

12/09 – Greenville, NC @ The State Theatre

12/10 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

12/11 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum