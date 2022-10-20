Holly Humberstone Announces New EP, Shares Origins of “Can You Afford To Lose Me?”: Exclusive

Origins is our recurring feature series that provides artists with a space to dive into everything that went into a release. Today, Holly Humberstone provides an exclusive first look at her upcoming single, “Can You Afford to Lose Me?” along with her EP of the same name.

It’s been quite the year for Holly Humberstone; not everyone has the opportunity to join Olivia Rodrigo as a special guest on tour.

Throughout 2022, the singer-songwriter has been sharing her music with some of her biggest audiences ever, focusing on connection and authenticity at every step of the journey. Next, she’ll be rolling out Can You Afford To Lose Me?, a collection that traces her musical journey so far. The EP arrives October 24th, bringing along a new track of the same name with it, as Consequence is exclusively announcing today (October 20th).

Humberstone is one of the young women who make up a rising class of voices in pop music, and she tends to cut right to the chase with her focus on the genuine. Listeners are drawn to her ability to tell a story and the fact the she seems unafraid to shy away from the anxieties or joys that run as prominent themes in the experience of being a young person in this day and age.

Humberstone continues to prove herself as an act that can stand on her own two feet, and soon she’ll be playing as a headliner in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more cities. Before that next adventure, though, she’s rolling out this reflective collection, with “Can You Afford to Lose Me?” shining as the capstone.

“Over the past few months I’ve been looking back — at the music I’ve made, the people I’ve met, and the incredible experiences we’ve shared together and where I’m heading on a personal level,” she tells Consequence when reflecting on the process of bringing the song and EP to life.

Get a first look at “Can You Afford to Lose Me?” in the teaser below, followed by her breakdown of the new track’s influences.