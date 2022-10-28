House of the Dragon Season 2 Probably Won’t Premiere Until 2024

And just like that, House of the Dragon Season 1 is over — but it’ll be quite a while before we get to find out what happens next in Westeros, as HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys confirmed that the series’ second season likely won’t arrive until 2024.

House of the Dragon Season 1 has seemingly had all Game of Thrones fans and their mothers in a chokehold since premiering back in August. But, it takes quite a while to build a kingdom — let alone seven! — and showrunners don’t want to make a promise they can’t keep. “Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24,” Bloys told Vulture.

He went on: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it… I try not to comment too much on development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George [R.R. Martin] is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”

While Bloys refused to get more specific than that, there’s a few things we can predict already about House of the Dragon Season 2; The bad news is that we’ll probably still have to grit our teeth through some abhorrent sex scenes, but the good news is that they’ll probably still be too dark to decipher, and we’ll no longer have to decode those pesky time jumps. Until then, may we all pass the time with plenty of Negroni Sbagliatos (with Prosecco in them).