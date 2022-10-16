Menu
There’s a House Party at LeBron James’s Place in Trailer for New Remake: Watch

In theaters January 13th

house party trailer
House Party (Warner Bros.)
October 15, 2022 | 9:33pm ET

    A new House Party movie is in the works at New Line Cinema, and in the trailer for the remake, Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore throw a big bash at LeBron James’ pad … with a whole bunch of guest stars. Watch the trailer below.

    Marking the feature film debut of music video director Calmatic (of “Old Town Road” fame), House Party is produced by James and Maverick Carter and written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover. The trailer introduces Cole’s Damon and Latimore’s Kevin as floundering party promoters and house cleaners who decide to throw an event at their famed basketball client’s insane mansion to make some cash. Of course, chaos ensues, complete with guest appearances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Lena Waithe, Anthony Davis, and a hologram of LeBron.

    Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi (better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi) round out House Party‘s main cast. The remake is executive produced by Richard Brener, Josh Mack, Victoria Palmeri, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Gretel Twombly, Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin.

    House Party hits theaters January 13th. The remake follows James’ turn in Space Jam: A New Legacy and Mescudi’s roles in Entergalactic and X. As for its stars, Cosin will soon portray Medgar Evars in Till, while Latimore stars in Waithe’s Showtime series The Chi. 

