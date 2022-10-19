Menu
How to Get Tickets to Andrea Bocelli’s 2022-2023 Tour

Including performances with local orchestral accompaniment

Andrea Bocelli: Live in Concert
October 19, 2022 | 1:54pm ET

    Andrea Bocelli has unveiled a North American tour in 2023, and tickets would make for “The Greatest Gift” paired with the Italian tenor’s latest holiday set, A Family Christmas. The album features Bocelli’s 24-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia, who will join the singer for his previously announced 2022 “In Concert” dates.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Andrea Bocelli’s Next Tour?

    Andrea Bocelli will embark on a North American run in December 2022 as part of his “In Concert” series. The circuit launches in San Francisco on December 1st and hits Las Vegas and Anaheim on the West Coast, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio in the Midwest, and Boston and Bridgeport, Connecticut on the East Coast. He’ll headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 14th, head south to Savannah, Georgia on December 16th, and close the tour in Miami on December 18th.

    Related Video

    The new 2023 dates begin in Nashville on February 9th. Bocelli will perform in New Orleans on February 11th then spend two nights in Florida between Sunrise and Tampa. He’ll resume after a European trek in March with two performances at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on May 9th and 10th. Traveling up the West Coast, he’ll play Sacramento on May 12th and Seattle on May 14th. The tour shifts east via Salt Lake City to Chicago, and wraps in Minneapolis on May 21st.

    Who Is Opening for Andrea Bocelli on Tour?

    Bocelli’s performances will not include an opener or tour support, but several dates will feature hefty accompaniment. The opening night of his 2023 trek will serve as a collaboration between Bocelli and The Nashville Symphony. He’ll also be backed by the Louisiana Philharmonic in New Orleans on February 11th, the Opera Tampa Orchestra & Choir in Tampa on February 16th, and the Sacramento Philharmonic in Sacramento on May 12th.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s 2022 “In Concert” performances are available now. For the newly revealed 2023 run, Citi cardholders will have first access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, October 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Prospective concertgoers will have several more options open up on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. local including an Andrea Bocelli Fan Club pre-sale and a Live Nation pre-sale (use access code PUMPKIN).

    General public on-sale follows on Monday, October 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Andrea Bocelli’s 2022-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Andrea Bocelli’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Andrea Bocelli 2022-2024 Tour Dates:
    10/25 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre
    10/27 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    10/29 — Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate
    11/02 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    11/05 — Perth, AU @ Sandalford Estate
    11/24 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Etihad Park on Yas Island
    11/26 — Gdańsk, PL @ Ergo Arena
    12/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    12/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
    12/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    12/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    12/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    12/11 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
    12/13 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
    12/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/16 — Savannah, GA @ enMarket Arena
    12/18 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    02/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    02/11 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #
    02/14 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live
    02/16 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie %
    02/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Campo Marte
    02/21 — Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora
    03/26 — Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen
    03/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    04/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    04/04 — Tampere, FI @ Uros Live Arena
    05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
    05/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    05/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    06/10 — Rome, IT @ Terme Di Caracalla
    06/30 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    07/01 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    07/15 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Worthersee Stadion
    07/18 — Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium of Athens
    07/27 — Lajatico, IT @ Teatro del Silenzio
    08/26 — Chorzów, PO @ Stadion Ślaski
    09/20 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
    10/12 — Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsener Arena
    10/14 — Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
    10/17 — Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
    10/19 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    11/17 — Wien, AT @ Stadthalle
    11/20 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    11/24 — Kaunas, LT @ Zalgirio Arena
    01/13/24 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

    ^ = w/ The Nashville Symphony
    # = w/ Louisiana Philharmonic
    % = w/ Opera Tampa Orchestra & Choir
    * = w/ Sacramento Philharmonic

