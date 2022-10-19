How to Get Tickets to Andrea Bocelli’s 2022-2023 Tour

Andrea Bocelli has unveiled a North American tour in 2023, and tickets would make for “The Greatest Gift” paired with the Italian tenor’s latest holiday set, A Family Christmas. The album features Bocelli’s 24-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia, who will join the singer for his previously announced 2022 “In Concert” dates.

What Is Andrea Bocelli’s Next Tour?

Andrea Bocelli will embark on a North American run in December 2022 as part of his “In Concert” series. The circuit launches in San Francisco on December 1st and hits Las Vegas and Anaheim on the West Coast, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio in the Midwest, and Boston and Bridgeport, Connecticut on the East Coast. He’ll headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 14th, head south to Savannah, Georgia on December 16th, and close the tour in Miami on December 18th.

The new 2023 dates begin in Nashville on February 9th. Bocelli will perform in New Orleans on February 11th then spend two nights in Florida between Sunrise and Tampa. He’ll resume after a European trek in March with two performances at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on May 9th and 10th. Traveling up the West Coast, he’ll play Sacramento on May 12th and Seattle on May 14th. The tour shifts east via Salt Lake City to Chicago, and wraps in Minneapolis on May 21st.

Who Is Opening for Andrea Bocelli on Tour?

Bocelli’s performances will not include an opener or tour support, but several dates will feature hefty accompaniment. The opening night of his 2023 trek will serve as a collaboration between Bocelli and The Nashville Symphony. He’ll also be backed by the Louisiana Philharmonic in New Orleans on February 11th, the Opera Tampa Orchestra & Choir in Tampa on February 16th, and the Sacramento Philharmonic in Sacramento on May 12th.

How Can I Get Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s 2022 “In Concert” performances are available now. For the newly revealed 2023 run, Citi cardholders will have first access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, October 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Prospective concertgoers will have several more options open up on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. local including an Andrea Bocelli Fan Club pre-sale and a Live Nation pre-sale (use access code PUMPKIN).

General public on-sale follows on Monday, October 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Andrea Bocelli’s 2022-2024 Tour Dates?

See Andrea Bocelli’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Andrea Bocelli 2022-2024 Tour Dates:

10/25 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre

10/27 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

10/29 — Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate

11/02 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/05 — Perth, AU @ Sandalford Estate

11/24 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Etihad Park on Yas Island

11/26 — Gdańsk, PL @ Ergo Arena

12/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden

12/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

12/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/11 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

12/13 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

12/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/16 — Savannah, GA @ enMarket Arena

12/18 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

02/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

02/11 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #

02/14 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live

02/16 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie %

02/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Campo Marte

02/21 — Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora

03/26 — Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen

03/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

04/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

04/04 — Tampere, FI @ Uros Live Arena

05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

05/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/10 — Rome, IT @ Terme Di Caracalla

06/30 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

07/01 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

07/15 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Worthersee Stadion

07/18 — Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium of Athens

07/27 — Lajatico, IT @ Teatro del Silenzio

08/26 — Chorzów, PO @ Stadion Ślaski

09/20 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center

10/12 — Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsener Arena

10/14 — Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

10/17 — Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

10/19 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/17 — Wien, AT @ Stadthalle

11/20 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/24 — Kaunas, LT @ Zalgirio Arena

01/13/24 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

^ = w/ The Nashville Symphony

# = w/ Louisiana Philharmonic

% = w/ Opera Tampa Orchestra & Choir

* = w/ Sacramento Philharmonic