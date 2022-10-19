How to Get Tickets to Andrea Bocelli’s 2022-2023 Tour

Andrea Bocelli has unveiled a North American tour in 2023, and tickets would make for “The Greatest Gift” paired with the Italian tenor’s latest holiday set, A Family Christmas. The album features Bocelli’s 24-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia, who will join the singer for his previously announced 2022 “In Concert” dates.
What Is Andrea Bocelli’s Next Tour?
Andrea Bocelli will embark on a North American run in December 2022 as part of his “In Concert” series. The circuit launches in San Francisco on December 1st and hits Las Vegas and Anaheim on the West Coast, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio in the Midwest, and Boston and Bridgeport, Connecticut on the East Coast. He’ll headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 14th, head south to Savannah, Georgia on December 16th, and close the tour in Miami on December 18th.
The new 2023 dates begin in Nashville on February 9th. Bocelli will perform in New Orleans on February 11th then spend two nights in Florida between Sunrise and Tampa. He’ll resume after a European trek in March with two performances at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on May 9th and 10th. Traveling up the West Coast, he’ll play Sacramento on May 12th and Seattle on May 14th. The tour shifts east via Salt Lake City to Chicago, and wraps in Minneapolis on May 21st.
Who Is Opening for Andrea Bocelli on Tour?
Bocelli’s performances will not include an opener or tour support, but several dates will feature hefty accompaniment. The opening night of his 2023 trek will serve as a collaboration between Bocelli and The Nashville Symphony. He’ll also be backed by the Louisiana Philharmonic in New Orleans on February 11th, the Opera Tampa Orchestra & Choir in Tampa on February 16th, and the Sacramento Philharmonic in Sacramento on May 12th.
How Can I Get Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s 2022 “In Concert” performances are available now. For the newly revealed 2023 run, Citi cardholders will have first access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, October 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Prospective concertgoers will have several more options open up on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. local including an Andrea Bocelli Fan Club pre-sale and a Live Nation pre-sale (use access code PUMPKIN).
General public on-sale follows on Monday, October 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are Andrea Bocelli’s 2022-2024 Tour Dates?
See Andrea Bocelli's full list of tour dates below
Andrea Bocelli 2022-2024 Tour Dates:
10/25 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre
10/27 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
10/29 — Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate
11/02 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
11/05 — Perth, AU @ Sandalford Estate
11/24 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Etihad Park on Yas Island
11/26 — Gdańsk, PL @ Ergo Arena
12/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
12/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
12/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/11 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
12/13 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
12/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/16 — Savannah, GA @ enMarket Arena
12/18 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
02/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
02/11 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #
02/14 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live
02/16 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie %
02/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Campo Marte
02/21 — Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora
03/26 — Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen
03/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
04/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
04/04 — Tampere, FI @ Uros Live Arena
05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
05/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/10 — Rome, IT @ Terme Di Caracalla
06/30 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
07/01 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
07/15 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Worthersee Stadion
07/18 — Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium of Athens
07/27 — Lajatico, IT @ Teatro del Silenzio
08/26 — Chorzów, PO @ Stadion Ślaski
09/20 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
10/12 — Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsener Arena
10/14 — Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
10/17 — Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
10/19 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/17 — Wien, AT @ Stadthalle
11/20 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
11/24 — Kaunas, LT @ Zalgirio Arena
01/13/24 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
^ = w/ The Nashville Symphony
# = w/ Louisiana Philharmonic
% = w/ Opera Tampa Orchestra & Choir
* = w/ Sacramento Philharmonic