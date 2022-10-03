How to Get Tickets to Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 Tour

Arctic Monkeys will be taking The Car out for quite the spin with a packed schedule to close out 2022 and tickets incoming for an expanded 2023 world tour that now includes a full North American leg. The four-continent excursion kicks off after the band’s seventh album, The Car, arrives on October 21st.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Arctic Monkeys’ Next Tour?

Arctic Monkeys will commence their world tour in November with a South American leg that features three nights in Brazil, headlining spots on the inaugural Latin America Primavera Sound festivals, and stops to Paraguay, Peru, and Colombia. The band will then embark to Australia in December to close out the last weekend of 2022 between New South Wales and Victoria. They’ll stay in Australia through the first two weeks of 2023, playing Melbourne on January 4th and 5th, Brisbane on January 11th, and wrapping in Sydney on January 14th.

After a break, the world tour resumes for a UK leg that begins in Bristol on May 29th. The summer stadium tour stops in Coventry, Manchester, Southampton, and more, plus they’ll play two nights in Sheffield on June 9th and 10th and another back-to-back in London on June 16th and 17th. They’ll close after shows in Dublin on June 20th and Glasgow on June 25th.

The Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 North American tour opens in Minneapolis on August 25th, followed by performances in Chicago, Toronto, and Montréal. They’ll head down the East Coast via Boston, Philadelphia, and Maryland to a double-header at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on September 8th and 9th. Next, the band jets from Georgia to Nashville to Texas, where they’ll play Austin and Fort Worth. On September 18th, they’ll headline Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado and then travel further west to Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, and Portland. The group stops in San Francisco on September 26th, Sacramento on September 27th, and Los Angeles on September 29th for the official tour closer.

Who Is Opening for Arctic Monkeys on Tour?

Arctic Monkeys will be supported by openers on their 2023 run that vary by continent. For their European leg, the band will be joined by The Hives, while Fontaines D.C. will take over support duties for the Fall 2023 North American tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 Tour?

For their North American tour, Arctic Monkeys tickets will first be available to fans who register for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale, which is open now through Tuesday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET. A fan pre-sale will follow on Thursday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and general public tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Arctic Monkeys’ 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Arctic Monkeys’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena

11/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/08 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

11/10 – Asunción, PY @ Kilk Fest

11/12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

11/15 – Lima, PE @ Arena 1

11/17 – Bogota, CO @ Coliseo Live

11/18-20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/28-01/03 – New South Wales, AU @ Lost Paradise

12/29-31 – Victoria, AU @ Falls Festival

12/31-01/02 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival

01/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/06 – Adelaide, AU @ Heaps Good Festival

01/07-08 – Freemantle, AU @ Falls Festival

01/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

01/14 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium &

05/31 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena &

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford &

06/05 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium &

06/07 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium &

06/09 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park &

06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park &

06/12 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium &

06/14 – Southampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl &

06/16 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium &

06/17 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium &

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park &

06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park &

08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

08/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/02 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

09/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

09/07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

09/08 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/16 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena ^

09/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

09/23 – Vancouver, BC # Pacific Coliseum ^

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

09/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

& = w/ The Hives

^ = w/ Fontaines D.C.