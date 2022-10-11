How to Get Tickets to Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Tour

Blink-182 have returned under their classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, and the pop-punk trio are clearly “Feeling This” reunion because tickets to their world tour span all the way into 2024. The massive trek will mark their first live performances together in nearly a decade and will also cover new ground with the addition of their first Latin American leg on top of full North American, European, and Australian runs.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Blink-182’s Next Tour?

The reunited Blink-182 will first take the stage at Tijuana, Mexico’s Imperial GNP festival on March 11th, 2023. They’ll embark on their first Latin American trek with headlining performances in Peru, Paraguay, and more throughout March. The trip closes with three nights in Mexico between Mexico City and a back-to-back finale in Monterrey on April 1st and 2nd.

Advertisement

Related Video

Blink-182 heads back on the road a month later for a North American leg that begins in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 4th. Next, they’ll dip between the Midwest and Canada for shows in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montréal, and more, followed by a headlining performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 19th. They’ll host two more shows in New York that week at UBS Arena on Long Island and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and close out the East Coast run with stops in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

After a short break, the tour resumes in Phoenix on June 14th. They’ll headline Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on June 16th, then travel up the West Coast to San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento, Seattle, and Vancouver. After two more Canadian stops in Edmonton and Calgary, the band heads south via Denver for three nights in Texas between Dallas, Austin, and Houston. They’ll visit Tampa and Fort Lauderdale in Florida, then wind down with shows in Atlanta on July 13th and Charlotte on July 14th. The North American leg ends in Nashville on July 16th.

The band kicks back up for a European tour starting in Glasgow on September 2nd. They’ll then play Belfast and Dublin before jetting over to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and Germany, which hosts three shows between Cologne, Berlin, and Hamburg. After a short break between shows in Austria and Portugal, the trio travels to Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, London, and the finale in Manchester on October 15th.

Advertisement

The tour also hosts a number of festival appearances in 2023 as Blink-182 have already been tapped to headline the Latin American Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile, and Brasil as well as Las Vegas’ pop-punk-friendly When We Were Young.

Stretching into 2024, Blink-182 will begin a tour of Australia that starts in Perth on February 9th. They’ll then hit Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane before hopping over to New Zealand for stops in Auckland on February 23rd and Christchurch on February 26th.

Who Is Opening for Blink-182 on Tour?

Blink-182 have enlisted some solid support to help carry their expansive global trek with Turnstile shouldering the most dates as the opener on their North American tour. The band will also link up with Wallows for the Latin American trip, The Story So Far for the UK/European run, and Rise Against in Australia.

How Can I Get Tickets for Blink-182’s 2023-2024 Tour?

Advertisement

Blink-182 tickets will be first available via artist pre-sale that begins on Wednesday, October 12th. For North American audiences, a Live Nation pre-sale will run from Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Sunday, October 16th at 10:00 p.m. local (use access code PUMPKIN). Tickets for the general public ticket follow on Monday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Blink-182’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See Blink-182’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Blink-182 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP

03/14 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos +

03/17-19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17-19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/21-22 – Asuncion, PY @ TBA

03/23-26 – Bogotá, CO @ Estereo Picnic

03/24-26 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes +

04/01-02 – Monterrey, MX @ TBA

05/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center * (Tix)

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center * (Tix)

05/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena * (Tix)

05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena * (Tix)

05/12 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre * (Tix)

05/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse * (Tix)

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena * (Tix)

05/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)

05/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena * (Tix)

05/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden * (Tix)

05/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena * (Tix)

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center * (Tix)

05/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena * (Tix)

05/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium * (Tix)

06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * (Tix)

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium * (Tix)

06/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena * (Tix)

06/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center * (Tix)

06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center * (Tix)

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena * (Tix)

06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena * (Tix)

06/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place * (Tix)

06/30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome * (Tix)

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * (Tix)

07/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center * (Tix)

07/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center * (Tix)

07/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center * (Tix)

07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena * (Tix)

07/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena * (Tix)

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena * (Tix)

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center * (Tix)

07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena * (Tix)

09/02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^ (Tix)

09/04 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena ^ (Tix)

09/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^ (Tix)

09/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^ (Tix)

09/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^ (Tix)

09/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^ (Tix)

09/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^

09/14 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^ (Tix)

09/16 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^ (Tix)

09/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena ^ (Tix)

09/19 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^ (Tix)

09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^ (Tix)

10/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

10/03 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre ^ (Tix)

10/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^ (Tix)

10/06 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^ (Tix)

10/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^ (Tix)

10/09 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

10/11 – London, UK @ The O2 ^ (Tix)

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^ (Tix)

10/15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^ (Tix)

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival (Tix)

02/09 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena !

02/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre!

02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena !

02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !

02/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

02/26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

Advertisement

+ = w/ Wallows

* = w/ Turnstile

^ = w/ The Story So Far

! = w/ Rise Against