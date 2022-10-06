How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour

Your one last chance to catch Dead & Company live is fast approaching, as the supergroup recently confirmed they would cease touring after their final run in 2023. Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will make their last outing together next year.
Head over to Ticketmaster to claim your seat’s for Dead & Company’s farewell tour, and then keep scrolling for more details below.
What Is Dead & Company’s Next Tour?
The farewell tour kicks off with two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on May 19th and 20th. The 27-date outing includes two nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, two at New York’s Citi Field, three at Boulder’s Folsom Field, three nights at the Gorge Amphitheater, and more before wrapping things up for good in San Fransisco, where Dead & Company will also play two shows at Oracle Park on July 14th and 15th.
“Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the group shared in a social media post revealing the tour poster.
How Can I Get Tickets for Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour?
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 14th @ 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Registration for a fan pre-sale is ongoing through the band’s website. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, October 13th, and you can use the access code PUMPKIN. VIP packages are also available at select venues through the band’s website.
What Are Dead & Company’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Dead & Company’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Dead & Company 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
06/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/21 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/02 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge
07/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge
07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park