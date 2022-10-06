Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour

The supergroup's final outing goes down in 2023

dead and company how to get tickets farewell tour 2023 jam band music tour dates news
Dead & Company, photo by Debi Del Grande
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 6, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    Your one last chance to catch Dead & Company live is fast approaching, as the supergroup recently confirmed they would cease touring after their final run in 2023. Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will make their last outing together next year.

    Head over to Ticketmaster to claim your seat’s for Dead & Company’s farewell tour, and then keep scrolling for more details below.

    What Is Dead & Company’s Next Tour?

    The farewell tour kicks off with two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on May 19th and 20th. The 27-date outing includes two nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, two at New York’s Citi Field, three at Boulder’s Folsom Field, three nights at the Gorge Amphitheater, and more before wrapping things up for good in San Fransisco, where Dead & Company will also play two shows at Oracle Park on July 14th and 15th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the group shared in a social media post revealing the tour poster.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Dead & Company’s 2023 Farewell Tour?

    Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 14th @ 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Registration for a fan pre-sale is ongoing through the band’s website. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, October 13th, and you can use the access code PUMPKIN. VIP packages are also available at select venues through the band’s website.

    What Are Dead & Company’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Dead & Company’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Dead & Company 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
    06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
    06/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    06/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/02 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    07/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Around The Web

Latest Stories

she wants revenge expand 2022 tour dates north america rock music tickets live

She Wants Revenge Expand 2022 North American Comeback Tour

October 6, 2022

dead company final tour summer 2023

Dead & Company Announce Final Tour

October 6, 2022

fall tours 2022 essential concert tickets header

76 Essential Tours to Catch in Fall 2022

October 6, 2022

iron maiden future past tour 2023

Iron Maiden to Revisit Somewhere in Time on 2023 "Future Past Tour"

October 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company's 2023 Farewell Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter