Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Dermot Kennedy’s 2023 Tour

The North American tour follows his new album, Sonder

Advertisement
Dermot Kennedy tickets 2022 the sonder tour 2023 dates how to buy seats stream
Dermot Kennedy, photo courtesy of Live Nation
October 24, 2022 | 10:28pm ET

    Dermot Kennedy has unveiled dates to “The Sonder Tour,” his 2023 North American trek with tickets arriving just ahead of his upcoming sophomore LP, Sonder. The Irish singer-songwriter’s latest route launches well past the album’s November 4th release, but that leaves plenty of time for new singles like “Something to Someone” and “Kiss Me” to become as beloved as the tunes in Dermot’s own My15 playlist.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Dermot Kennedy’s Next Tour?

    Dermot Kennedy has several appearances remaining on his schedule for 2022 including shows in Denver, Memphis, and Boston as well as two stops in Texas that serve as his final performances of the year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He opens 2023 with European and UK legs that kick off in March and run through early April. The final show will be hosted at The O2 in London on April 14th.

    Dermot Kennedy’s “Sonder Tour” hits North America in 2023 starting in Vancouver on May 6th. The 28-date stretch continues to Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles in its first week before heading to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 15th and The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on May 19th. He’ll deliver three performances in Texas between Dallas, Austin, and Houston, followed by shows in New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.

    Kennedy opens June in Atlanta, then stops in Raleigh, North Carolina and Franklin, Tennessee before a brief Midwest jaunt to Chicago and Rochester Hills, Michigan. He’ll hop over the Canadian border to play Toronto on June 10th and Montréal on June 11th, then return stateside for a show in the Nation’s Capital, Washington, D.C., on June 13th. Dermot will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 14th (a feat he celebrated after the tour announcement via Twitter) followed by performances in Boston and Saratoga Springs, New York. The tour wraps in Camden, New Jersey on June 20th.

    Who Is Opening for Dermot Kennedy on Tour?

    Advertisement

    Dermot Kennedy’s tour support has been kept under wraps for his 2023 North American trek. Continue to check here for updates on any confirmed openers.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Dermot Kennedy’s 2023 Tour?

    Dermot Kennedy tickets will be first available via Live Nation pre-sale running from Thursday, October 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time to 10:00 p.m. local time (use code PUMPKIN). A Spotify pre-sale also occurs within the same timeframe. Tickets for the general public follow on Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Dermot Kennedy’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

    See Dermot Kennedy’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Dermot Kennedy 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/08 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop (Tix)
    11/14 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory (Tix)
    12/01 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Tix)
    12/07 Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre (Tix)
    12/09 Catonsville, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (Tix)
    12/10 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Tix)
    12/12 Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater (Tix)
    12/13 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center (Tix)
    03/02 Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
    03/03 Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    03/04 Prague, CZ @ Výstaviště Praha (Tix)
    03/06 Dubendorf, CH @ The Hall Zürich
    03/07 Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena (Tix)
    03/09 Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall
    03/10 Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    03/11 Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/12 Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene (Tix)
    03/15 Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
    03/16 Munich, DE @ Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
    03/18 Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    03/21 Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    03/22 Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    03/24 Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    03/26 Brussels, BE @ Forest National / Vorst Nationaal (Tix)
    03/28 Luxembourg, LU @ Luxexpo  (Tix)
    03/29 Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan (Tix)
    03/31 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)
    04/01 Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live (Tix)
    04/03 Brighton, UK @ The Centre (Tix)
    04/04 Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre (Tix)
    04/05 Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions (Tix)
    04/07 Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Tix)
    04/08 Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff (Tix)
    04/10 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)
    04/11 Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Tix)
    04/13 Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena (Tix)
    04/14 London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)
    05/06 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena (Tix)
    05/09 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater (Tix)
    05/10 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium (Tix)
    05/12 Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater (Tix)
    05/15 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Tix)
    05/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Tix)
    05/19 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Tix)
    05/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Tix)
    05/23 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Tix)
    05/24 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Tix)
    05/26 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall (Tix)
    05/27 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore (Tix)
    05/30 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Tix)
    05/31 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (Tix)
    06/02 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (Tix)
    06/03 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (Tix)
    06/06 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater (Tix)
    06/07 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Tix)
    06/09 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Tix)
    06/10 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (Tix)
    06/11 Montreal, QC @ Place Bell (Tix)
    06/13 Washington DC @ The Anthem (Tix)
    06/14 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix)
    06/16 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Tix)
    06/19 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Tix)
    06/20 Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Tix)
    06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)
    06/24 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)

    Dermot Kennedy tickets tour 2023 poster artwork dates how to buy seats

Around The Web

Latest Stories

emma ruth rundle 2023 tour

Emma Ruth Rundle Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour, Shares Documentary: Stream

October 24, 2022

Mariah Carey tickets Merry Christmas to All tour 2022 how to buy seats dates venue new york toronto

How to Get Tickets to Mariah Carey's 2022 Christmas Tour Dates

October 24, 2022

George Strait tickets 2023 tour how to buy seats dates stadium chris stapleton little big town concert

How to Get Tickets to George Strait’s 2023 Tour

October 24, 2022

Jerry Seinfeld tickets Beacon Theatre new york dates how to buy seats stream 23 hours to kill unfrosted standup comedy bee movie

How to Get Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld's 2022-2023 Tour

October 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Dermot Kennedy's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter