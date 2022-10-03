How to Get Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Tour

Ed Sheeran has expanded the equation of his global “+ – = ÷ x Tour” a.k.a. the “Mathematics Tour,” and fans will definitely want to make sure all of their calculations have been checked before securing their tickets. And just to throw in some additional numbers, the North American run will mark the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s first U.S. jaunt in five years.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Ed Sheeran’s Next Tour?

Sheeran will open 2023 with a month-long trek through Australia that begins in Wellington on February 2nd. He’ll play two nights in Auckland, three nights in Brisbane, and another two back-to-backs in Sydney and Melbourne each. The Australian leg winds down in Adelaide on March 7th and wraps in Perth on March 12th.

The “Mathematics Tour” resumes for the North American leg in Arlington, Texas on May 6th. Sheeran will stay in the Lone Star State for a concert in Houston, then embark to Tampa and Atlanta. Next, he’ll travel along the East Coast to Philadelphia, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland with a detour to Toronto in-between. He’ll open July in Foxborough, Massachusetts, then jet to Pittsburgh on July 8th. The “Bad Habits” singer headlines Detroit’s Ford Field on July 15th, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 22nd, and Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 29th.

In August, Sheeran makes his way out west via Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Denver. He’ll reach the Pacific Northwest to close out the month in Seattle on August 26th, then remain in the area for a show in Vancouver on September 2nd. On September 9th, he’ll perform at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, then head back to the West Coast for a stop in Santa Clara on September 16th. The “Mathematics Tour” concludes in Inglewood, California on September 23rd.

Who Is Opening for Ed Sheeran on Tour?

Ed Sheeran will be supported by his No.6 Collaborations Project guest Khalid on all but three stops for the “Mathematics Tour.” Additional openers include Russ, Maisie Peters, Dylan, Rosa Linn, and Cat Burns for select dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Tour?

For North American audiences, Ed Sheeran tickets will first be available to fans who register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale, which is open now through Sunday, October 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans that are selected will have pre-sale access from Wednesday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m. local to Thursday, October 13th 10:00 p.m. local time. A number of pre-sales will open up in the meantime including an American Express pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th and a Spotify pre-sale on Thursday, October 13th. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Ed Sheeran’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Ed Sheeran’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Ed Sheeran 2023 Tour Dates:

02/02 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium

02/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park

02/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park

02/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

02/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

02/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

02/25 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

03/02 – Melbourne, AU @ MCG

03/03 – Melbourne, AU @ MCG

03/07 – Adelaide, AU @ Oval

03/12 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

05/06 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium + × (Tix)

05/13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium + × (Tix)

05/20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium + × (Tix)

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium + × (Tix)

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field + × (Tix)

06/10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium + × (Tix)

06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre + · (Tix)

06/24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField + · (Tix)

07/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium + · (Tix)

07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium + · (Tix)

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field + · (Tix)

07/22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium + % (Tix)

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field + % (Tix)

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +% (Tix)

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium + % (Tix)

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High + % (Tix)

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field + ≠ (Tix)

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place + ≠ (Tix)

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium – ≠ (Tix)

09/16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s© Stadium – ≠ (Tix)

09/23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – ≠ (Tix)

+ = with Khalid

– = with Russ

× = with Dylan

· = with Rosa Linn

% = with Cat Burns

≠ = with Maisie Peters