How to Get Tickets to Impractical Jokers’ 2023 Tour

The trio behind TruTV’s Impractical Jokers are bringing their long-running comedy prank series on tour in 2023, and it’s anyone’s guess how much hijinks will come with tickets. “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” finds James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano on their first live outing together in three years as well as their first without founding member Joe Gatto, who announced his departure from the show on New Year’s Eve 2021.

“We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year,” the group shared in a statement. “After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before.”



What Is Impractical Jokers’ Next Tour?

“The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” kicks off in Pittsburgh on February 2nd, 2023 and spends the first month on the East Coast between Camden, New Jersey; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C. The trio will stop on the Canada side of Niagara Falls on March 9th, then head down to Newark, New Jersey on March 10th and Wallingford, Connecticut on March 11th.

The Impractical Jokers headline Belmont Park, New York’s UBS Arena on March 12th then travel to the Midwest for shows in Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They’ll host in Chicago on March 26th, then open the next month in Seattle on April 7th. The tour concludes in Portland, Oregon on April 8th.

Who Is Opening for Impractical Jokers on Tour?

There are no openers attached to “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour,” but the trio did grow more comfortable with celebrity company on their most recent season of Impractical Jokers. Season 9 of the show incorporated stars like David Cross, Method Man, and Eric André into their hidden camera shenanigans. Whether any of their new famous buddies will make a guest appearance is yet to be seen, but we can’t count it out.

How Can I Get Tickets for Impractical Jokers’ 2023 Tour?

Impractical Jokers tickets will be available via several pre-sale options opening on Wednesday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. These include an artist pre-sale (use access code IJDRIVE), an American Express Early Access pre-sale, and a Live Nation pre-sale (use access code PUMPKIN). General public tickets follow on Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.



What Are Impractical Jokers’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Impractical Jokers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Impractical Jokers 2023 Tour Dates:

02/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/03 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

02/04 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

02/16 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

02/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/18 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino (2 Shows)

02/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

03/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/11 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/12 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

03/24 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theater

04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium