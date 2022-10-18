Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Impractical Jokers’ 2023 Tour

It's the group's first live outing in three years

Advertisement
Impractical Jokers tickets the drive tour 2023 dates how to buy seats trutv season watch stream
Impractical Jokers’ “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour”
October 18, 2022 | 3:26pm ET

    The trio behind TruTV’s Impractical Jokers are bringing their long-running comedy prank series on tour in 2023, and it’s anyone’s guess how much hijinks will come with tickets. “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” finds James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano on their first live outing together in three years as well as their first without founding member Joe Gatto, who announced his departure from the show on New Year’s Eve 2021.

    “We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year,” the group shared in a statement. “After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Impractical Jokers’ Next Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” kicks off in Pittsburgh on February 2nd, 2023 and spends the first month on the East Coast between Camden, New Jersey; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C. The trio will stop on the Canada side of Niagara Falls on March 9th, then head down to Newark, New Jersey on March 10th and Wallingford, Connecticut on March 11th.

    The Impractical Jokers headline Belmont Park, New York’s UBS Arena on March 12th then travel to the Midwest for shows in Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They’ll host in Chicago on March 26th, then open the next month in Seattle on April 7th. The tour concludes in Portland, Oregon on April 8th.

    Who Is Opening for Impractical Jokers on Tour?

    There are no openers attached to “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour,” but the trio did grow more comfortable with celebrity company on their most recent season of Impractical Jokers. Season 9 of the show incorporated stars like David Cross, Method Man, and Eric André into their hidden camera shenanigans. Whether any of their new famous buddies will make a guest appearance is yet to be seen, but we can’t count it out.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Impractical Jokers’ 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Impractical Jokers tickets will be available via several pre-sale options opening on Wednesday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. These include an artist pre-sale (use access code IJDRIVE), an American Express Early Access pre-sale, and a Live Nation pre-sale (use access code PUMPKIN). General public tickets follow on Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Impractical Jokers’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Impractical Jokers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Impractical Jokers 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/02  Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    02/03  Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    02/04 Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
    02/16  North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    02/17  Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    02/18  Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino (2 Shows)
    02/19  Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/09  Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
    03/10  Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/11  Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    03/12  Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
    03/24  Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
    03/25  Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    03/26  Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theater
    04/07  Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/08  Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

    Advertisement

    Impractical Jokers tickets the drive tour 2023

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Old Dominion tickets tour 2023 No Bad Vibes how to buy seats dates country music stagecoach

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion's 2023 Tour

October 18, 2022

billie eilish final 2022 tour dates inglewood los angeles kia forum

Billie Eilish Announces Final 2022 Tour Dates

October 18, 2022

suki waterhouse 2023 tour dates indie pop music news

Suki Waterhouse Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

October 18, 2022

Belle and Sebastian 2023 tour tickets how to buy seats dates a bit of previous shows

Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

October 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Impractical Jokers' 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter