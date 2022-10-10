How to Get Tickets to Iron Maiden’s 2023 “Future Past Tour”

Iron Maiden are still deep into their 2022 “Legacy of the Beast Tour,” and yet tickets are incoming for the English heavy metal pioneers’ next outing, a 2023 European trek dubbed the “Future Past Tour.” The performances will feature a fresh setlist that will highlight both their 2021 album Senjutsu as well as their 1986 under-sung classic, Somewhere in Time.

In a statement, bassist Steve Harris expanded on the process of choosing which LP to pair with their latest record, saying, “We’ve decided to revisit Somewhere in Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years.” He added, “It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it’s been a long wait!”

Learn how to get tickets and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Iron Maiden’s Next Tour?

Iron Maiden will conclude their massive 2022 “Legacy of the Beast Tour” with a final run of October shows that include Toronto on October 11th, Newark, New Jersey on October 21st, and Washington, D.C. on October 23rd. Their performance in Tampa, Florida on October 27th will not only mark the end of the North American run, but also the band’s final show in 2022.

The English rockers will reemerge in 2023 for their “Future Past Tour,” which opens in Krakow, Poland on June 13th. The band will also hit Zurich and Dublin before commencing on a full UK leg that starts in Glasgow on June 26th. They’ll close out the month in Leeds and Manchester, then stop in Manchester, Nottingham, and Birmingham during the first week of July. They headline London’s O2 Arena on July 7th to close the UK run, then resume their European trek in Amsterdam on July 11th. After a show in Antwerp, Belgium, the “Future Past Tour” wraps in Milan on July 15th.

Who Is Opening for Iron Maiden on Tour?

Openers and supporting acts have not yet been unveiled for Iron Maiden’s “Future Past Tour.” However, a message posted via the band’s social media accounts during the new tour reveal confirmed that those details will be “announced at a later date.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Iron Maiden’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Iron Maiden’s ongoing”Legacy of the Beast Tour” are available until the tour concludes in late October. Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets for the 2023 “Future Past Tour” will be first available to Iron Maiden Fan Club members beginning October 11th at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. in the UK). A Live Nation pre-sale will open on Thursday, October 13th at 4 a.m. ET, and general public on-sale follows on Friday, October 14th at 4 a.m. ET.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster (see links below).

What Are Iron Maiden’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Iron Maiden’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Iron Maiden’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre * (Tix)

10/12 – Hamilton, ON, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre * (Tix)

10/15 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre * (Tix)

10/17 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center * (Tix)

10/19 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena * (Tix)

10/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center * (Tix)

10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena * (Tix)

10/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum * (Tix)

10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *06/13 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)

06/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3arena (Tix)

06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro (Tix)

06/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)

06/30 – Manchester, UK @ Ao Arena (Tix)

07/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)

07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

07/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena (Tix)

07/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

07/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

07/15 – Milan, IT @ The Return of the Gods Festival