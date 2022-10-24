How to Get Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld’s 2022-2023 Tour

Jerry Seinfeld has unveiled a fresh slate of 2023 shows for his ongoing residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre with tickets quickly going up for grabs along with his previously announced tour dates this year. The massive comedy trek should hopefully be enough to sustain audiences until the standup legend delivers his long-developing Pop Tarts origin film, Unfrosted.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Jerry Seinfeld’s Next Tour?

The 23 Hours to Kill comedian will continue an ongoing 2022 North American circuit in October, then wrap the year with multiple shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York. He’ll relaunch in 2023 with an even longer stint at the Beacon plus a road trip that hits Florida, California, and more. The tour features several double-booked dates that include separate early and late shows with performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time.

Seinfeld’s tour resumes in Baltimore on October 28th then heads west via Saginaw, Michigan to Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Barbara, California; and Reno, Nevada. He’ll open his next Beacon residency on November 18th with four shows between that night and the following before playing Richmond, Virginia on December 2nd and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on December 9th. His final 2022 shows find the comedian back in New York on December 16th and December 17th.

The tour kicks off 2023 in Fort Lauderdale on January 6th and settles in Florida for another night in Sarasota on January 13th. Seinfeld’s new Beacon Theatre dates follow on January 20th, January 21st, February 3rd, February 4th, March 3rd, and March 4th, with two performances each day. In-between, he’ll deliver headlining spots in Washington, D.C.; Stockton, California; and West Palm Beach, Florida. His current schedule winds down after stops in Jacksonville, Florida and Atlantic City, New Jersey in April and a final show in Hanover, Maryland on May 19th.

Who Is Opening for Jerry Seinfeld on Tour?

There are no openers attached to Seinfeld’s ongoing standup comedy tour, but if there were, they’d have to look elsewhere for a ride (and coffee) considering his Comedians in Cars chaffering days are officially over.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jerry Seinfeld’s 2022-2023 Tour?

Tickets for Seinfeld’s previously revealed tour dates in 2022 and 2023 across the U.S. are on sale now. The latest Beacon Theatre performances will be first available via a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. (use the code PUMPKIN). In addition, pre-sales for Platinum seats and City National Bank cardholders will also open on Wednesday, October 26th.

General public tickets will go on sale starting Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

What Are Jerry Seinfeld’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Jerry Seinfeld’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Jerry Seinfeld 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (early show)

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (late show)

10/29 – Saginaw, MI @ The Down Events Center

11/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (early show)

11/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (late show)

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

12/02 – Richmond, VA @ Atria Theatre

12/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods

12/09 – Wiles-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (early show)

12/09 – Wiles-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (late show)

12/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bogota Event Center

12/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

12/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

12/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

12/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater (early show)

01/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater (late show)

01/13 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (early show)

01/13 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (late show)

01/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

01/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

01/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/27 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

02/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (early show)

02/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (late show)

02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (early show)

02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (late show)

02/17 – Springfield, IL @ Sangamon Auditorium

02/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall (early show)

02/18 – WestPalm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall (late show)

03/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

03/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

04/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

04/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bogota Event Center

05/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live!