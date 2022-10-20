Menu
How to Get Tickets to Joni Mitchell’s 2023 Concert at the Gorge

Marking her first publicly-announced show in over 20 years

October 20, 2022 | 5:48pm ET

    After making a surprise public appearance on stage with Brandi Carlile at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell has announced that she will perform an entire concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on June 10th, 2023, marking her first publicly-announced show in two decades. Since the gig will be the first time fans can buy tickets to an advertised Mitchell performance since 2000, you can expect a ton of folks trying to score seats to the event. Read on to see how to get tickets yourself to Joni Mitchell’s 2023 concert.

    What Is Joni Mitchell’s 2023 Concert?

    Mitchell’s concert will come as part of Carlile’s “Echoes Through the Canyon,” a two-night event at the Gorge taking place on June 9th and 10th. Carlile will headline night one before leading a backup band for Mitchell on night two.

    When Do Tickets to Joni Mitchell’s Concert Go on Sale?

    Individual tickets to Carlile and Mitchell’s shows, as well as two-day lawn passes, go on sale Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale takes place on Thursday, October 27th (use access code PUMPKIN).

    Pre-sales are also available for members of Carlile’s fan club and Citi cardmembers.

    Besides returning to the stage, 2022 has seen Mitchell reissue a series of her 1970s albums in an archival project called The Asylum Albums (1972-1975), and receive an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music. As for Carlile, the artist just released an acoustic re-recording of her latest album, In These Silent Days, in a new project called In the Canyon Haze

