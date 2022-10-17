How to Get Tickets to Journey’s “Freedom Tour 2023”

Journey are preparing to head out on their massive North American “Freedom Tour 2023,” and for the band that practically wrote the motto for a guaranteed good time, fans will want to secure tickets fast. The group will be supporting their first album in 11 years, July’s Freedom.

What Is Journey’s Next Tour?

The “Freedom Tour 2023” spans 38 cities across North America and begins on February 4th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Journey will spend the first week on the East Coast between Virginia and North Carolina, then they’ll head south via Lexington, Kentucky and Knoxville, Tennessee. They’ll play Austin’s Moody Center on February 22nd, Jacksonville’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on February 26th, and Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on March 1st.

Journey spends the next week in Canada, opening in Montréal on March 8th, followed by stops in Québec, Toronto, and Ottawa. The band returns stateside on March 16th in Buffalo, then heads to Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 17th. They’ll begin a Midwest jaunt in Champaign, Illinois on March 20th and hit Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Tulsa, Oklahoma before playing Memphis’ FedExForum on April 1st and San Antonio’s AT&T Center on April 4th.

The final leg on the West Coast begins after shows in Missouri, Kansas, and Wyoming. Journey plays Spokane, Washington on April 14th and Eugene, Oregon on April 17th before heading to California for their final four performances in Stockton, Bakersfield, Fresno, and the tour finale in Palm Springs on April 25th.

Who Is Opening for Journey on Tour?

Journey will be joined on the “Freedom Tour 2023” by Toto. The band we have to thank for “Africa” were also guests on Journey’s previous outing, “Freedom Tour 2022.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Journey’s 2023 Tour?

Journey tickets will be first available via Citi cardmember pre-sale on Tuesday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Artist pre-sales for both Journey and Toto begin on Wednesday, October 19th, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, Oct 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code PUMPKIN). Tickets for the general public go up for grabs on Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Journey’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Journey 2023 Tour Dates:

02/04 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

02/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/08 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

02/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

02/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

02/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

02/19 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

02/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/23 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

02/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/03 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

03/08 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/09 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

03/20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

03/21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

03/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

03/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/01 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

04/04 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/07 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

04/08 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

04/13 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

04/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

04/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

04/19 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena

04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

04/23 – Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center

04/25 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena