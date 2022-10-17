Menu
How to Get Tickets to Journey's "Freedom Tour 2023"

The North American run will feature Toto

October 17, 2022

    Journey are preparing to head out on their massive North American “Freedom Tour 2023,” and for the band that practically wrote the motto for a guaranteed good time, fans will want to secure tickets fast. The group will be supporting their first album in 11 years, July’s Freedom.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Journey’s Next Tour?

    The “Freedom Tour 2023” spans 38 cities across North America and begins on February 4th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Journey will spend the first week on the East Coast between Virginia and North Carolina, then they’ll head south via Lexington, Kentucky and Knoxville, Tennessee. They’ll play Austin’s Moody Center on February 22nd, Jacksonville’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on February 26th, and Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on March 1st.

    Journey spends the next week in Canada, opening in Montréal on March 8th, followed by stops in Québec, Toronto, and Ottawa. The band returns stateside on March 16th in Buffalo, then heads to Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 17th. They’ll begin a Midwest jaunt in Champaign, Illinois on March 20th and hit Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Tulsa, Oklahoma before playing Memphis’ FedExForum on April 1st and San Antonio’s AT&T Center on April 4th.

    The final leg on the West Coast begins after shows in Missouri, Kansas, and Wyoming. Journey plays Spokane, Washington on April 14th and Eugene, Oregon on April 17th before heading to California for their final four performances in Stockton, Bakersfield, Fresno, and the tour finale in Palm Springs on April 25th.

    Who Is Opening for Journey on Tour?

    Journey will be joined on the “Freedom Tour 2023” by Toto. The band we have to thank for “Africa” were also guests on Journey’s previous outing, “Freedom Tour 2022.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Journey’s 2023 Tour?

    Journey tickets will be first available via Citi cardmember pre-sale on Tuesday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Artist pre-sales for both Journey and Toto begin on Wednesday, October 19th, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, Oct 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code PUMPKIN). Tickets for the general public go up for grabs on Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Journey’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Journey’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Journey 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/04 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    02/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/08 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    02/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    02/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    02/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    02/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    02/19 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
    02/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    02/23 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
    02/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    03/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/03 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    03/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
    03/08 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre
    03/09 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre
    03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    03/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
    03/20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
    03/21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
    03/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    03/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    03/31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    04/01 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    04/04 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    04/07 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
    04/08 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
    04/11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
    04/13 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
    04/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    04/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
    04/19 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena
    04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
    04/23 – Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center
    04/25 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

