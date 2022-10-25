How to Get Tickets to keshi’s 2023 Tour

keshi is set to follow-up this year’s “Hell / Heaven Tour” with 2023’s “Hell & Back Tour,” and tickets to his return trip are already up for grabs. The Houston multi-instrumentalist was dubbed by Consequence as one of 15 rising artists to watch in 2022 and released his debut album, GABRIEL, in March.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is keshi’s Next Tour?

keshi still has dates left on his “Hell / Heaven Tour” for 2022, including a November run in Australia and New Zealand as well as a Pacific stretch that stops in Thailand, Singapore, and more. In December, he’ll play shows in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan before wrapping for the year in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 17th and 18th.

The tour resumes in Dublin on January 24th, 2023 with a U.K. leg in tow. keshi will stop in Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham before playing London’s O2 Academy Brixton on January 31st. A full European leg commences in Cologne, Germany on February 3rd with shows in Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, and more. The European trek concludes in Stockholm on February 20th.

The North American leg of keshi’s “Hell & Back Tour” begins in Miami on March 4th followed by performances in Orlando; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C. in the first week. He’ll head up the East Coast via Philadelphia and Boston to headline New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 15th. After Canadian stops to Toronto and Montréal, keshi rounds the Midwest in cities like Detroit, Chicago, and Milwaukee. He’ll close March in Denver and Salt Lake City, then open April in Vancouver. A West Coast stretch follows with shows in Seattle on April 3rd and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on April 7th, then he hits Las Vegas on April 11th.

keshi will wrap the “Hell & Back Tour” in the Lone Star State between Austin, Dallas, and a hometown tour closer at Houston’s 713 Music Hall.

Who Is Opening for keshi on Tour?

keshi will have a rotating roster of support for his world tour in 2023. Deb Never will solely share the bill for his U.K./European tour. She’ll return for select dates on the subsequent U.S. tour along with Weston Estate, James Ivy, and No Rome.

How Can I Get Tickets for keshi’s 2023 Tour?

keshi tickets are available now with an artist pre-sale currently running until Thursday, October 27th at 10:00 p.m. local time (use code ANGEL). Next, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code PUMPKIN), and pre-sales via Spotify, Chase, and American Express follow.

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are keshi’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See keshi’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

keshi 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/20 – Kensington, AU @ UNSW Roundhouse

11/22 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palace Foreshore

11/23 – Brendale, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel

11/24 – Kensington, AU @ UNSW Roundhouse

11/25 – Bangkok, TH @ Very Festival 2022

11/28 – Jakarta, ID @ GBK Basketball Hall

11/29 – Jakarta, ID @ GBK Basketball Hall

11/30 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Performing Arts Centre

12/02 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Convention Centre

12/03 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Convention Centre

12/05 – Seoul, KR @ Yes 24 Live Hall

12/06 – Seoul, KR @ Yes 24 Live Hall

12/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Yebisu Garden Place Tower

12/11 – Quezon City, PH @ New Frontier Theater

12/14 – New Taipei City, TW @ Zepp New Taipei

12/15 – New Taipei City, TW @ Zepp New Taipei

12/17 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

12/18 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

01/24 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * (Tix)

01/ 27 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow * (Tix)

01/ 29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester * (Tix)

01/ 30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham * (Tix)

01/ 31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton * (Tix)

02/03 – Köln, DE @ Palladium Köln *

02/04 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

02/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz (Tix)

02/07 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera * (Tix)

02/09 – Zürich, CH @ X-TRA *

02/10 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

02/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle *

02/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live * (Tix)

02/15 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom *

02/17 – København, DK @ TAP1 * (Tix)

02/19 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * (Tix)

02/20 – Stockholm, SE @ ANNEXET/Stockholm Live *

03/04 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater ! (Tix)

03/05 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds ! (Tix)

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ! (Tix)

03/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ! (Tix)

03/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ! (Tix)

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ! (Tix)

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ! (Tix)

03/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ! (Tix)

03/18 – Montréal, QC @ MTELUS / Metropolis ! (Tix)

03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum ! (Tix)

03/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre & (Tix)

03/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre & (Tix)

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom & (Tix)

03/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Ballroom & (Tix)

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory & (Tix)

03/28 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom & (Tix)

03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center & (Tix)

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre & (Tix)

04/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center & (Tix)

04/03 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center & (Tix)

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford ^ (Tix)

04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ (Tix)

04/10 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^ (Tix)

04/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ (Tix)

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ (Tix)

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway ^ (Tix)

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall at Gilley’s ^ (Tix)

04/17 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^ (Tix)

* = w/ Deb Never

! = w/ Weston Estate and James Ivy

& = w/ Deb Never and James Ivy

^ = w/ No Rome and James Ivy