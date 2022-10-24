Mariah Carey took “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to the top of the charts after 25 years, and now her tickets will be snatching the top spot on your holiday wishlist thanks to her upcoming “Merry Christmas to All!” tour. The two-date limited engagement is just the latest gift from the legally-disputed “Queen of Christmas,” who has also delivered an AppleTV+ Christmas special, a remix of “Oh Santa!” with Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, and 12 days of free McDonald’s in recent years.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Mariah Carey’s Next Tour?

Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas to All!” performances will span two shows across the East Coast as the yuletide season approaches. The holiday tour will launch at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, December 11th. The second performance follows on Tuesday, December 13th at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Who Is Opening for Mariah Carey on Tour?

There have no announcements regarding an opener or support for Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas to All!” tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Mariah Carey’s 2022 Tour?

On-sale dates for tickets to Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas to All!” tour are rapidly approaching to ensure that all of the Lambily’s holiday plans are secured. Pre-sale ticket access begins on Thursday, October 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Live Nation pre-sale (use access code PUMPKIN), Chase Cardmember Preferred pre-sale, and Platinum pre-sale seating options.

General public tickets on-sale opens on Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Mariah Carey’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Mariah Carey’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Mariah Carey 2022 Tour Dates:

12/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden