How to Get Tickets to Michelle Obama’s 2022 Book Tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced a 2022 US tour in support of her latest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, and fans will soon be able to grab tickets for the 6-city speaking event, which launches the same day the book arrives, November 15th.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book,” Mrs. Obama shared in a statement. “This book means so much to me – it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

What Is Michelle Obama’s Next Tour?

Update: Due to “overwhelming demand,” Obama has added an additional seven dates across the six cities.

The speaking tour for The Light We Carry kicks off in where else but the Nation’s Capital, Washington D.C., at Warner Theatre on November 15th. She’ll then head to The Cradle of Liberty itself, Philadelphia, for a two-night engagement at The Met on November 18th and 19th.

After Thanksgiving, the former First Lady resumes her trek at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on December 2nd and 3rd, then heads to Chicago for hometown shows at the Chicago Theatre on December 5th and 6th. She’ll take the tour to the West Coast for stops in San Francisco on December 9th, 10th, and 11th, and the closing event at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on December 13th.

Who Is Appearing with Michelle Obama on Tour?The Light We Carry Tour”

Some A-list talent will be joining Obama on her latest book tour. Ellen DeGeneres will moderate the first two nights in D.C. (11/15, 11/16), followed by Elizabeth Alexander on the third night (11/17). The other tour events will be moderated by Gayle King (Philadelphia, 11/18), Hoda Kotb (Philadelphia, 11/19), Tyler Perry (Atlanta, 12/2 + 12/3), David Letterman (Chicago, 12/5), Heather McGhee (Chicago, 12/6), Conan O’Brien (San Francisco, 12/9), Tracee Ellis Ross (San Francisco, 12/10), Michele Norris (San Francisco, 12/11), and Oprah Winfrey (Los Angeles, 12/13).

How Can I Get Tickets for Michelle Obama’s 2022 Tour?

Michelle Obama’s book tour tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.

What Are Michelle Obama’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Michelle Obama’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Michelle Obama 2022 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/17 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater