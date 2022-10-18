How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion’s 2023 Tour

Old Dominion have announced their “No Bad Vibes Tour” North American tour in 2023, and fans will surely want to add “Tickets” to the three T’s that make up their most recent LP, 2021’s Time, Tequila & Therapy.

Echoing the tour’s titular chilled-out mood, frontman Matthew Ramsey shared in a statement that “at an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

What Is Old Dominion’s Next Tour?

Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” eases into the new year with its first stop on January 19th, 2023 in Evansville, Indiana. They’ll play two shows in Indiana then close out the month in Canada between Ottawa, Toronto, and London before returning to the Midwest for additional stops in Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota. At the end of February, the band heads west for two nights in Idaho and a concert in Kennewick, Washington.

The band crosses into Canada once again to Vancouver on February 28th, then proceeds on an extended trek that stretches across the country from Edmonton to Winnipeg with several stops in-between. The U.S. run resumes with two shows in Key West, Florida on March 21st and April 1st, followed by an East Coast run that hits Reading, Pennsylvania; Albany, New York; and Bangor, Maine.

The “No Bad Vibes Tour” breaks for nearly a month while the band performs at Stagecoach 2023, then they’ll jump back into it in Savannah, Georgia on May 4th. After a show in Jacksonville on May 5th, the band takes another pause for three weeks before spending two nights at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 27th and May 28th. The tour closes in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on June 30th.

Who Is Opening for Old Dominion on Tour?

Old Dominion will be joined by a full slate of rising country artists like Kassi Ashton, Shawn Austin, Greylan James, and Frank Ray. For the U.S. dates, the band will be supported by Ashton, James, and Ray. Meanwhile, Austin, Ray, and Steven Lee Olson will be on-hand for the tour’s Canadian shows.

How Can I Get Tickets for Old Dominion’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” will be first available to American Express cardholders for a pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Members of the Old Dominion Fan Club will have next access to tickets on Friday, October 21st, followed by pre-sales via Whiskey Jam on Monday, October 24th and Spotify on Tuesday, October 25th.

A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code PUMPKIN). Tickets for the general public follow on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Old Dominion’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Old Dominion’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Old Dominion 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Hollywood, FL @ Audacy’s Stars and Strings

12/08 –New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

01/19 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

01/20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

01/21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

01/27 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

01/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

02/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

02/10 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

02/11 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

02/16 – Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena

02/17 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

02/18 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

02/23 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

02/24 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

02/25 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/03 – Calgary, AB @ Saddledome

03/09 – Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre

03/10 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

03/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/31 – Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

04/01 – Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

04/13 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

04/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

04/15 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

05/04 – Savannah, GA @ EnMarket Arena

05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

05/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/30 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s