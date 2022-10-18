Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion’s 2023 Tour

The "No Bad Vibes Tour" kicks off in January

Advertisement
Old Dominion tickets tour 2023 No Bad Vibes how to buy seats dates country music stagecoach
Old Dominion, photo by Mason Allen
October 18, 2022 | 4:04pm ET

    Old Dominion have announced their “No Bad Vibes Tour” North American tour in 2023, and fans will surely want to add “Tickets” to the three T’s that make up their most recent LP, 2021’s Time, Tequila & Therapy.

    Echoing the tour’s titular chilled-out mood, frontman Matthew Ramsey shared in a statement that “at an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Old Dominion’s Next Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” eases into the new year with its first stop on January 19th, 2023 in Evansville, Indiana. They’ll play two shows in Indiana then close out the month in Canada between Ottawa, Toronto, and London before returning to the Midwest for additional stops in Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota. At the end of February, the band heads west for two nights in Idaho and a concert in Kennewick, Washington.

    The band crosses into Canada once again to Vancouver on February 28th, then proceeds on an extended trek that stretches across the country from Edmonton to Winnipeg with several stops in-between. The U.S. run resumes with two shows in Key West, Florida on March 21st and April 1st, followed by an East Coast run that hits Reading, Pennsylvania; Albany, New York; and Bangor, Maine.

    The “No Bad Vibes Tour” breaks for nearly a month while the band performs at Stagecoach 2023, then they’ll jump back into it in Savannah, Georgia on May 4th. After a show in Jacksonville on May 5th, the band takes another pause for three weeks before spending two nights at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 27th and May 28th. The tour closes in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on June 30th.

    Who Is Opening for Old Dominion on Tour?

    Advertisement

    Old Dominion will be joined by a full slate of rising country artists like Kassi Ashton, Shawn Austin, Greylan James, and Frank Ray. For the U.S. dates, the band will be supported by Ashton, James, and Ray. Meanwhile, Austin, Ray, and Steven Lee Olson will be on-hand for the tour’s Canadian shows.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Old Dominion’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Old Dominion’s “No Bad Vibes Tour” will be first available to American Express cardholders for a pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Members of the Old Dominion Fan Club will have next access to tickets on Friday, October 21st, followed by pre-sales via Whiskey Jam on Monday, October 24th and Spotify on Tuesday, October 25th.

    A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code PUMPKIN). Tickets for the general public follow on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Advertisement

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Old Dominion’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

    See Old Dominion’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Old Dominion 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/02 – Hollywood, FL @ Audacy’s Stars and Strings
    12/08 –New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    01/19 Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
    01/20 Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
    01/21 Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
    01/27 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
    01/28 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    01/30 London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    02/09 Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
    02/10 Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
    02/11 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
    02/16 Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena
    02/17 Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
    02/18 Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena
    02/23 Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
    02/24 Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
    02/25 Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
    02/28 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    03/02 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    03/03 Calgary, AB @ Saddledome
    03/09 Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre
    03/10 Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
    03/11 Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    03/31 Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater
    04/01 Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater
    04/13 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    04/14 Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    04/15 Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
    04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
    05/04 Savannah, GA @ EnMarket Arena
    05/05 Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
    05/27 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/28 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/30 Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Impractical Jokers tickets the drive tour 2023 dates how to buy seats trutv season watch stream

How to Get Tickets to Impractical Jokers' 2023 Tour

October 18, 2022

billie eilish final 2022 tour dates inglewood los angeles kia forum

Billie Eilish Announces Final 2022 Tour Dates

October 18, 2022

suki waterhouse 2023 tour dates indie pop music news

Suki Waterhouse Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

October 18, 2022

Belle and Sebastian 2023 tour tickets how to buy seats dates a bit of previous shows

Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

October 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter