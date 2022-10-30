How to Get Tickets to Pulp’s 2023 Reunion Tour

Britpop legends Pulp are reuniting in 2023 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album This Is Hardcore. Dubbed the “This Is What We Do for an Encore Tour,” Jarvis Cocker and company have laid out a run of concerts in their native UK between the months of May and July. Read on to learn how to get tickets to their reunion tour.

What Is Pulp’s Reunion Tour?

“This Is What We Do for an Encore” is a reference to the title track to This Is Hardcore. In a statement, the band explained, “An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. “So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there.”

The 2023 tour begins in May with shows in Bridlington and Warrington, UK. From there, Pulp will perform in Dublin, Ireland, London, Glasgow, Scarborough, and more. The trek includes two dates at the Utilita Arena in the band’s hometown of Sheffield.

What Is Pulp’s Reunion Tour Lineup?

The 2022 reunion lineup features frontman Jarvis Cocker, keyboardist Candida Doyle, drummer Nick Banks, and guitarist Mark Webber. Bassist Steve Mackey is sitting out of the tour, saying in a statement, “I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, film-making and photography project.”

Who is Opening Pulp’s Reunion Tour?

Wet Leg will open for Pulp during their show at Finsbury Park in London on July 1st.

When Do Tickets to Pulp’s 2023 Tour Go on Sale?

Tickets to the “This Is What We Do for an Encore Tour” become available on Ticketmaster on November 4th. When the time comes, grab yours here.

What Are Pulp’s Reunion Tour Dates?

See the band’s full itinerary below.

Pulp 2023 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Bridlington, UK @ Bridlington Spa

05/28 – Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender

06/09 – Dublin, IE @ St Anne’s Park

07/01 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park ^

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/09 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre

07/11 – Cardiff, UK @ International Arena

07/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

07/15 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

^ = w/ Wet Leg