How to Get Tickets to Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour

Shania Twain has announced the “Queen of Me Tour,” in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me.

What Is Shania Twain’s Next Tour?

Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” is a nearly 50-date run of shows in support of the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album of the same name — her first LP six years. It kicks off on April 28th in Spokane, WA and makes stops across the US and Canada through the end of July, with further tour dates in the UK scheduled in September.

Who Is Opening for Shania Twain?

Joining Twain on the road is a rotating supporting cast of opening acts that include Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Robyn Ottolini, and Priscilla Block.

How Can I Get Tickets to Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour”?

General on-sale for tickets to Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” begins Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head over to Ticketmaster to snag yours.

What Are Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Twain’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^

05/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #

05/17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

05/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

05/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

06/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>

06/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

06/12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~

06/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

06/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

06/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &

06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &

07/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

09/16 – London, UK @ The O2

09/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

^ = w/ Lindsay Ell

# = w/ Hailey Whitters

+ = w/ Breland

> = w/ Kelsea Ballerini

~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini

& = w/ Priscilla Block

$ = w/ Mickey Guyton