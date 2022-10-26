How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour

Taylor Swift will bring her latest album, Midnights, into the light with a live tour coming in 2023, but don’t lose any sleep waiting for tickets. Everyone’s favorite “Anti-Hero” made her first mention of the future outing during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Only time will tell if the new trek will also come with a “3am Edition” for all the late-night Swifties.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Next Tour?

While there’s been no official announcement from Taylor Swift herself, her schedule in 2023 appears wide open at the moment. There’s certainly a weekend available next February as Swift was revealed to not be the Super Bowl headliner in lieu of Rihanna, despite initial rumors.

Swift’s last major trek came in 2018 with the “Reputation Tour.” More recently, she performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on SNL and delivered a commencement speech to N.Y.U. graduates in May.

Who Is Opening for Taylor Swift on Tour?

As there has been no official announcement, this information is still to be determined.

How Can I Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Renaissance Tour”?

On-sale ticketing information is still forthcoming, but you’ll like be able to claim your tickets to Taylor Swift’s tour via Ticketmaster.

What Are Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour Dates?

As soon as we know, you’ll know. Check back here to see Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour dates once an official announcement is made.