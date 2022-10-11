How to Get Tickets to When We Were Young Festival 2023

When We Were Young Festival will officially return to Las Vegas for a second year in 2023 and with the full lineup revealed, claiming your tickets means a chance to catch Green Day and a reunited Blink-182.

Get tickets here, and read on for the complete lineup.

What Is When We Were Young Festival?

The Las Vegas festival presented by Live Nation will host a collection of pop-punk, emo, and hardcore acts at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, October 21st, 2023. The nascent festival’s inaugural lineup in 2022 featured My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and Avril Lavigne and was eventually expanded to three days.

Who Is Headlining When We Were Young Festival in 2023?

When We Were Young’s second installment is demonstrating the festival’s staying power with elite talent from the top-down. The 2023 marquee is led by Green Day and the freshly reformed Blink-182 lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.

Who Else Is Playing at When We Were Young Festival in 2023?

The festival’s cross-generational crew includes 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Thrice, Rise Against, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, The Front Bottoms, Motion City Soundtrack, New Found Glory, Tigers Jaw, Turnover, Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, The Wrecks, Knuckle Puck, Kenny Hoopla, Magnolia Park, Goldfinger, Plain White T’s, Michelle Branch, AJJ, and more.

In addition, Something Corporate will be staging their first reunion in 13 years at the festival.

You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for When We Were Young Festival?

Pre-sale tickets for When We Were Young tickets will be available first to fans who register at the festival’s website. The pre-sale opens on Friday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Remaining passes will open to the general public starting Friday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. PT.

A number of ticket options will be up for grabs including GA ($249.99), GA+ ($419.99), and VIP ($519.99). VIP cabanas can also be claimed for guests over 21-years old.

Tickets can be purchase via When We Were Young’s website.

When We Were Young Festival 2023 Lineup Poster