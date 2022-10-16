How to Get Tickets to Inhaler’s 2023 Tour

Irish rock quartet Inhaler will embark on a world tour in 2023 with tickets opening up for shows across North America, the UK, and Europe. The global trek will kick off in the midst of their new album, Cuts & Bruises, arriving on February 17th via Geffen Records.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Inhaler’s Next Tour?

The Irish band’s 36-date endeavor begins with two hometown shows in Dublin on November 30th and December 1st. Their 2022 itinerary also includes one-off shows in Glasgow, London, and Mexico City.

The group regroups in 2023 for a UK trek that opens in Leeds on February 16th. They’ll hit Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, and more before wrapping in Bristol on February 25th.

Shortly after, Inhaler will launch their headlining North American tour with three nights in Texas between Austin, Houston, and Dallas. They’ll play Nashville on March 10th and Atlanta on March 11th, then head up the East Coast via Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia to New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on March 17th (best of luck in N.Y.C. on St. Patrick’s Day, lads!). The band rounds out the east side of North America with stops in Boston, Toronto, and Montréal, then settles in the Midwest for shows in Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis. After traveling west via Denver and Salt Lake City, the group tours the West Coast between Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, and San Francisco. The North American leg concludes at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on April 22nd.

In May 2023, the band will divide time between dates on Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 world tour and a separate European leg that will take the band to Italy and Switzerland. Further into the year, they’re scheduled to open for Harry Styles and Sam Fender.

Who Is Opening for Inhaler’s on Tour?

Although openers for Inhaler’s upcoming tour have not yet been revealed, the band will be providing support themselves in 2023 for the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Arctic Monkeys.

How Can I Get Tickets for Inhaler’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Inhaler’s previously announced 2022 dates as well as their support shows for Arctic Monkeys in 2023 are up for grabs now (find links below). Seats for the band’s 2023 headlining tour will go on sale Friday, October 21st at 9:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Inhaler’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Inhaler’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Inhaler 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

10/17 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms (Tix)

10/19 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse (Tix)

11/18-20 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Corona Capital

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre (Tix)

12/01 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre (Tix)

02/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

02/17 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

02/18 – Liverpool, UK @ The Mountford Hall (Tix)

02/20 – Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

02/21 – Cardiff, UK @ University Great Hall

02/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1 (Tix)

02/25 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy 1 (Tix)

03/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s (Tix)

03/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Tix)

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge (Tix)

03/10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (Tix)

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre (Tix)

03/13 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (Tix)

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ DC TLA (Tix)

03/17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom (Tix)

03/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues (Tix)

03/20 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre (Tix)

03/21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (Tix)

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall (Tix)

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre (Tix)

03/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (Tix)

03/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit (Tix)

03/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand (Tix)

03/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (Tix)

03/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Tix)

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (Tix)

04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom (Tix)

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre (Tix)

04/22 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/24 – Linz, AT @ TipsArena ^

04/25 – Munich, DE @ Zenith ^

04/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle ^

04/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^

04/30 – Oslo, NO Spektrum ^

05/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

05/03 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-Arena ^

05/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^ (Tix)

05/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^(Tix)

05/08 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

05/12 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

05/13 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon (Tix)

05/14 – Rome, IT @ Orion (Tix)

05/16 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (Tix)

06/09 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ St. James Park (Tix)

06/10 – Slane, IE @ Slane Castle

^ = w/ Arctic Monkeys