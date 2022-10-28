Menu
Rap Song of the Week: Ice Spice Takes a Trip to “Bikini Bottom”

Plus, hear essential tracks from Cakes da Killa, Babytron, and Che Noir

Ice Spice Bikini Bottom best rap song of the week
Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom” artwork
Consequence Staff
and Follow
October 28, 2022 | 2:16pm ET

    Rap Song of the Week breaks down all the hip-hop tracks you need to hear every Friday. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Ice Spice follows her viral hit “Munch (Feelin U)” with “Bikini Bottom.”

    This summer, Bronx rapper Ice Spice turned New York drill (and TikTok) on its head with her viral hit, “Munch (Feelin U),” a playful track featuring the incredibly catchy hook, “You thought I was feeling you?/ That n***a a munch.” At the surface, she seemed to be rapping about using a guy for sex, but “munch” eventually became a catch-all term for someone who’s corny or a loser.

    Unsurprisingly, Drake (who would probably admit he’s a munch) gave Ice Spice a co-sign, and so did Cardi B. After that, the 22-year-old rapper showed she could hang on fellow Bronx breakout B-Lovee’s posse cut “One Time.” Now, Ice Spice has released “Bikini Bottom,” another fun track showing she hasn’t been weighed down by expectations.

    Of course named after the home of SpongeBob, it features a minimalist, flamenco-driven beat allowing Ice Spice’s personality to shine through. Once again, she glides over the beat with a nimble touch and demonstrates a knack for lines that’ll resonate with fans.

    Leading up to the release of “Bikini Bottom,” Ice Spice tested the waters by teasing the hook on TikTok: “How can I lose if I’m already chose?/ Like/ If she feelin’ hot, then I make that bitch froze/ And I get a bitch tight every time that I post/ Damn.”

    We’ll have to see whether “Bikini Bottom” proves Ice Spice has staying power, but either way, can we get an official Cardi B remix of “Munch” instead of the “just for fun” clip she posted earlier this month?

    — Eddie Fu
    New Music Editor

