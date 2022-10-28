Menu
Iggy Pop Unleashes New Single “Frenzy”: Stream

The first look at an as-yet-untitled new album

iggy pop frenzy
Iggy Pop, photo by Philip Cosores
October 28, 2022 | 9:09am ET

    Iggy Pop has unveiled a new single called “Frenzy.” The legendary punk rocker recorded the song with Chad Smith (of Red Hot Chili Peppers), Duff McKagan (of Guns N’ Roses), and producer Andrew Watt. Take a listen below.

    “Frenzy” marks Pop’s debut release as part of a new label deal between Atlantic Records and Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. Watt is a pretty sought-after name these days after working with both pop stars (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus) and rockstars (Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder).

    Iggy discussed his new partnership with the producer in a statement that also included a tease of a new album. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” he said. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

    Iggy Pop’s last album was 2019’s FreeMore recently, the punk veteran helped Danny Elfman remix his song “Kick Me,” and he honored Leonard Cohen with a cover of his song “You Want It Darker.” In 2023, he’ll headline the new festival Destination Chaos alongside Descendents, Parquet Courts, and more.

