Iggy Pop Unleashes New Single “Frenzy”: Stream

Iggy Pop has unveiled a new single called “Frenzy.” The legendary punk rocker recorded the song with Chad Smith (of Red Hot Chili Peppers), Duff McKagan (of Guns N’ Roses), and producer Andrew Watt. Take a listen below.

“Frenzy” marks Pop’s debut release as part of a new label deal between Atlantic Records and Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. Watt is a pretty sought-after name these days after working with both pop stars (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus) and rockstars (Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder).

Iggy discussed his new partnership with the producer in a statement that also included a tease of a new album. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” he said. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Iggy Pop’s last album was 2019’s Free. More recently, the punk veteran helped Danny Elfman remix his song “Kick Me,” and he honored Leonard Cohen with a cover of his song “You Want It Darker.” In 2023, he’ll headline the new festival Destination Chaos alongside Descendents, Parquet Courts, and more.