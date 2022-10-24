Immortal Announce New Album War Against All, Unveil Artwork and Tracklist

Norwegian black metal pioneers Immortal have announced their 10th studio album, War Against All.

The new album is expected to arrive sometime in 2023 via Nuclear Blast, and will be the second Immortal album fronted by founding guitarist Demonaz, who took over vocals following the departure of Abbath in 2015.

“Immortal continues the style that was established and defined on our very first records,” stated Demonaz in a press release. “It’s fast, furious, epic, and mighty Blashyrkh metal — the one and only way!”

Regarding the artistic process of creating War Against All, Demonaz said that he still writes riffs and composes the same way he has since the early days of Immortal. Fans can expect the band to stick to its tried-and-true style of harsh black metal on the forthcoming LP.

“Even though the studio work is necessary to get an ultimate recording, the writing process is obviously my favorite,” remarked Demonaz. “I still write all the guitar riffs/music at home with the same old vibe, and the lyrics as well. The early days of black metal inspire me the most. Cold nights in the woods, on the mountains under the winter moon. That’s what keeps the spirit alive, and the foundation to all our music.”

The album was produced in Bergen, Norway, at Earshot & Conclave Studios, where Demonaz previously recorded guitars and vocals for 2018’s Northern Chaos Gods.

“I am especially pleased with the outcome on this one,” he said. “It’s got that cold biting guitar sound, yet powerful production. Immortal have never compromised on the original vision, which is taking fans on a journey through Blashyrkh with our most grim and dark music, with every new release. These songs are no exception to this. I am proud of the final result, it’s got a distinct expression, and I can’t wait to let the fans hear it!”

Swedish artist Mattias Frisk created the album artwork, which can be seen below along with the tracklist. Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Immortal’s new album as they become available.

War Against All Artwork:

War Against All Tracklist:

01. War Against All

02. Thunders of Darkness

03. Wargod

04. No sun

05. Return to Cold

06. Norlandihr

07. Immortal

08. Blashyrkh My Throne