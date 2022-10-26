Menu
Innings Festival 2023: Green Day and Eddie Vedder to Headline Weekend of Music and Baseball

Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Offspring, and more will also perform

Green Day (photo by Joshua Druding) and Eddie Vedder (photo by George Ortiz)
October 26, 2022 | 2:34pm ET

    Green Day and Eddie Vedder are set to headline the fifth annual Innings Festival, a two-day music and baseball event in Tempe, Arizona that’s going down February 25th and 26th, 2023.

    Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Head and the Heart, The Offspring, The Black Crowes, and Mt. Joy are just a few more of the 18 artists who will also come to the Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park for Innings 2023.

    As for the baseball, you can expect to catch appearances from Major League greats including Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, and many more. Beyond that, attendees can enjoy curated food vendors as well as an All-Star Baseball Jam, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of the talk show Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, featuring artists and MLB players at the fest.

    One-day and two-day GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will all go on sale Thursday, October 27th at 10:00 a.m. PT via the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup poster below.

    After Innings, Green Day will headline the second installment of When We Were Young festival in October 2023. They just celebrated the 25th anniversary of Nimrod with a special box set, and we also marked the occasion here at Consequence with a ranking of all the pop-punk trio’s albums from worst to best. Vedder just capped off a tour, which included performances at his own Ohana Music Festival.

    Innings Festival 2022 lineup

