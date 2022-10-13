Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Forcibly Removes Fan from Stage During Concert: Watch

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson physically ejected an invasive fan from the stage during a recent show in Anaheim, California. While the incident happened on September 22nd, footage of the onstage incident is now making the rounds.

The encounter took place during the final song of the evening (“Aces High”). Wearing a backwards cap, the fan rushed the stage and flashed the devil horns at guitarist Janick Gers and a visibly perturbed Dickinson, who attempted to escort the intruder backstage by the hand.

Instead, the fan broke free and approached bassist Steve Harris, at which point he removed his hat to headbang next to the Iron Maiden founder. It’s here where Dickinson lost his patience, as the frontman grabs the fan by the back of the shirt or his long hair, and physically drags him backstage.

As we’ve mentioned time and again, Dickinson is man of many talents — from fencer to airplane pilot — and we can now add bouncer to that list. Unless you’re looking to unleash Bruce’s wrath, don’t light flares and don’t get on the stage.

Iron Maiden are currently on a North American leg of their ongoing “Legacy of the Beast Tour.” The band plays Ottawa on Saturday night (October 15th) and remains on the continent until a final date on October 27th in Tampa, Florida, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Next year, the legendary metal act will showcase their 1986 album Somewhere in Time on their “Future Past” tour, with dates scheduled for the UK and Europe thus far.

Watch footage of Bruce Dickinson tossing the invasive fan below.