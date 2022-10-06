Iron Maiden to Revisit Somewhere in Time on 2023 “Future Past Tour”

Iron Maiden have announced the “Future Past” 2023 UK/European tour. The outing will focus on 1986’s Somewhere in Time and as-yet-unperformed songs from 2021’s Senjutsu.

As of now, the tour kicks off June 13th in Krakow, Poland, and runs through a July 15th appearance at the Return of the Gods Festival in Milan, Italy. However, more shows are expected to be added to the itinerary.

Ticket pre-sales begin October 11th at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. in the UK). General on-sale begins on October 14th at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. in the UK). Pick up tickets for the UK shows via Ticketmaster UK, and see individual links for select European gigs in the list of dates below.

“Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set,” commented Steve Harris on the updated set. “As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere in Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years.”

Harris goes onto explain that the original Somewhere in Time tour was not filmed (“Blame the manager!!), a rarity for a lore-driven band like Maiden. The band has since had many requests to play songs from the album and will deliver those on the upcoming “Future Past” run.

“It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it’s been a long wait!” Harris concluded. “2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland, and around Europe”.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden are currently on a North American leg of their ongoing “Legacy of the Beast Tour.” The band plays Columbia on Friday night (October 7th) and remains on the continent until a final date on October 27th in Tampa, Florida. Tickets are available here.

Below you can watch a promo video and see the full list of “Future Past” tour dates.

Iron Maiden’s “Future Past” 2023 UK/European Tour Dates:

06/13 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)

06/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3arena (Tix)

06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro (Tix)

06/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)

06/30 – Manchester, UK @ Ao Arena (Tix)

07/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)

07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

07/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena (Tix)

07/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

07/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

07/15 – Milan, IT @ The Return of the Gods Festival