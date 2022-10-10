Jack Antonoff Reacts to Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

Jack Antonoff, like the majority of us, wasn’t too pleased with the antisemitic remarks Kanye West made across his social media over the weekend. The Bleachers frontman took the opportunity to condemn the rapper onstage during a recent tour stop in Columbia, Missouri.

The venting began after Antonoff’s stage banter landed on the topic of basketball: “I’m Jewish, and we take a lot of pride in our basketball skill,” the musician said. “So don’t fuck with us until we roll our ankle in our platform Docs. And still don’t fuck with us.” And then, after a stifled snicker: “Kanye, don’t fuck with us.”

“Here’s the thing about that little bitch,” Antonoff continued amid a roar of applause. “So Bowie went through the fascism phase, right? It’s dicey shit, but the motherfucker’s making some of the best records that ever happened. Kanye’s so far from good work. It’s just — what do we do besides just tell him to get the fuck out of here?”

Finally, Antonoff ended his welcomed rant with a perfect closing statement: “I would just do anything to wake up and not hear about Kanye, especially when it’s about the fuckin’ Jews, man.”

Ye was appropriately kicked off Twitter on October 7th for some alarming threats: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote in a since-removed post. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” With all that considered, Antonoff actually went very, very easy on him. Watch a fan-captured clip of the rocker’s takedown of Kanye below.

Even by his standards, Kanye’s had a hard time keeping himself out of hot water lately: Last week, he wrote on Instagram that “Black Lives Matter was a scam,” and that the human rights movement is “now over.” He doubled down on those remarks by wearing a “White Lives Matter” sweater at a surprise Yeezy fashion show, which certainly doesn’t make his already-suspicious prep school look any better.

As for Antonoff, Bleachers are set to headline the inaugural Zona Music Festival in Phoenix this December.