Jack Black recently serenaded a young School of Rock fan receiving end-of-life care with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.

The actor and Tenacious D singer-guitarist was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, a fundraiser event for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.

A video from the October 8th event sees Black being introduced to Abraham, a 15-year-old receiving palliative care for a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome. A huge School of Rock fan, Abraham tells Black that his favorite song from the film is “In the End of Time.” Black then gets down on a knee, level with Abraham, and busts into an impromptu rendition of the song, much to the delight of the young fan.

Advertisement

“It’s almost been a week since the meet and Abraham is still talking about how he got to meet Jack,” said Abraham’s mother Veronica [via Upworthy].

The clip of Jack meeting Abraham has made the rounds on social media, with many praising the actor for his thoughtfulness.

The top-liked comment on Instagram reads: “Jack Black has a kindness to him that you can hear in his voice. It’s always easy to forget that it doesn’t take much to do a kind deed, and being kind to others makes you happier, so it’s a win-win.”

Advertisement

Below you can watch the clip of Jack Black singing to Abraham.