Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, R.E.M., and Kenneth “The Page” Parcell

The 30 Rock alum talks Season 2 of Hello Jack, The Kindness Show

Jack McBrayer Hello Jack The Kindness Show
Kyle Meredith with Jack McBrayer, photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 12, 2022 | 10:16am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jack McBrayer talks with Kyle Meredith about the second season of his preschool-aimed Apple TV+ series Hello Jack, The Kindness Show.

    Advertisement

    The actor tells us about how the show was inspired by his perception of world news and social happenings, how it’s helped him deal with dark events, and how he uses his comedic background within the show. McBrayer also fans-out about having OK Go as the show’s house band; growing up as an R.E.M. fan; having guest stars like Gillian Jacobs, Christin Shaw, Tony Hale, and Joe Lo Truglio on the show; and staying true to his 30 Rock character Kenneth “The Page” Parcell.

    Listen to Jack McBrayer talk Hello Jack, The Kindness Show and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bring Me The Horizon Post Human

Bring Me the Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, and Self-Acceptance

October 10, 2022

kyle meredith with bush gavin rossdale

Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, and Constantine 2

October 7, 2022

Oliver Sim Hideous Bastard the xx kyle meredith with podcast

The xx’s Oliver Sim on Horror and Looking Up to Graham Norton, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Placebo

October 5, 2022

Neil Giraldo Pat Benatar

Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & Juliet

October 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, R.E.M., and Kenneth “The Page” Parcell

Menu Shop Search Newsletter