Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, R.E.M., and Kenneth “The Page” Parcell

Jack McBrayer talks with Kyle Meredith about the second season of his preschool-aimed Apple TV+ series Hello Jack, The Kindness Show.

The actor tells us about how the show was inspired by his perception of world news and social happenings, how it’s helped him deal with dark events, and how he uses his comedic background within the show. McBrayer also fans-out about having OK Go as the show’s house band; growing up as an R.E.M. fan; having guest stars like Gillian Jacobs, Christin Shaw, Tony Hale, and Joe Lo Truglio on the show; and staying true to his 30 Rock character Kenneth “The Page” Parcell.

