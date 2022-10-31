Jack White Covers “Van Lear Rose” in Tribute to Loretta Lynn: Watch

Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this month at the age of 90, and Jack White, who produced and played guitar on her 2004 comeback album Van Lear Rose, covered the title track during CMT’s October 30th tribute concert, “A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn.”

Via Stereogum, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium hosted the concert as well as country legends like Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, George Strait, and Tanya Tucker. White was a late addition to the setlist, and he gave a fiery performance on behalf of the the woman he recently called “the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century.”

“Van Lear Rose” is a showcase Lynn’s lyrical dextertity, starting off like a juicy small-town story before taking a personal turn at the end. Check out White’s cover of the song below, as well as other performances including Margo Price’s take on Lynn’s tale of feminist freedom, “The Pill,” and a lineup of The Highwomen featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Brittany Spencer singing her signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

White has had a busy 2022, releasing two solo albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, and mapping out an extensive 2022 tour. Tickets for the remaining dates are available here.