Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jack White Covers “Van Lear Rose” in Tribute to Loretta Lynn: Watch

White produced Lynn's 2004 album Van Lear Rose

Advertisement
jack white loretta lynn van lear rose cover tribute cmt
Jack White (CMT) and Loretta Lynn (photo by Philip Cosores)
October 31, 2022 | 1:24pm ET

    Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this month at the age of 90, and Jack White, who produced and played guitar on her 2004 comeback album Van Lear Rose, covered the title track during CMT’s October 30th tribute concert, “A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn.”

    Via Stereogum, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium hosted the concert as well as country legends like Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, George Strait, and Tanya Tucker. White was a late addition to the setlist, and he gave a fiery performance on behalf of the the woman he recently called “the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century.”

    “Van Lear Rose” is a showcase Lynn’s lyrical dextertity, starting off like a juicy small-town story before taking a personal turn at the end. Check out White’s cover of the song below, as well as other performances including Margo Price’s take on Lynn’s tale of feminist freedom, “The Pill,” and a lineup of The Highwomen featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Brittany Spencer singing her signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    White has had a busy 2022, releasing two solo albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Aliveand mapping out an extensive 2022 tour. Tickets for the remaining dates are available here.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons

Bruce Springsteen Played Guitar for Clarence Clemons in the Hospital As He Passed Away

October 31, 2022

Alphaville Eternally Yours Kyle Meredith With Interview Podcast

Alphaville’s Marian Gold on Eternally Yours, Space Exploration, and Shakespeare

October 31, 2022

noel gallagher pretty boy oasis johnny marr smiths alternative rock music news stream listen

Noel Gallagher Shares New Single "Pretty Boy" Featuring Johnny Marr: Stream

October 31, 2022

The Story Behind Danny Elfman and Oingo Boingo's Halloween Classic "Dead Man's Party"

October 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jack White Covers "Van Lear Rose" in Tribute to Loretta Lynn: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter