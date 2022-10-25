Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

James Gunn Named Co-Head of DC Studios with Peter Safran

Advertisement
james gunn dc studios peter safron co-charimen chief executive officer
James Gunn, photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
and
October 25, 2022 | 4:35pm ET

    DC Studios’ long search for a creative leader has come to an end, as James Gunn, the quippy filmmaker behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and DC’s The Suicide Squad, has been tapped as co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

    He’ll divide responsibilities with Peter Safran, a longtime talent manager turned producer who not only worked on DC films such as Aquaman and Shazam!, but also helped build up the Conjuring universe. He also produced Gunn’s DC Extended Universe projects in The Suicide Squad and its Peacemaker HBO Max spinoff, and is working on the Aquaman and Shazam! sequels in addition to Blue Beetle.

    The Hollywood Reporter notes that Gunn will focus on the creative side of things and Safran will head up the business and production elements. Both will still direct and produce individual projects as well.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Gunn and Safron said in a joint statement,

    “We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent.”

    Their hirings come after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made moves — including shelving the nearly finished Batgirl movie for a tax write-off — that led to the departure of Walter Hamada, who had led what was previously called DC Films over the last four years. Since the WB/Discovery merger, Warner Bros. film co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have been working on bringing DCEU projects like the troubled The Flash movie and the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom over the finish line. Gunn and Safran officially start work on November 1st, so it’s unclear how much input they’ll have on those features.

    Also unknown is what influence the pair will have over Matt Reeves corner of the DCEU spinning out of The Batman, though they reportedly won’t have oversight on Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker sequel.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

james cameron marvel dc films characters act like they're in college

James Cameron Says Marvel and DC Characters "Act Like They're in College"

October 25, 2022

guardians of the galaxy kevin bacon trailer holiday special james gunn watch

The Guardians of the Galaxy Kidnap Kevin Bacon in Trailer for Holiday Special: Watch

October 25, 2022

Fortune Feimster Interview

Fortune Feimster on Incorporating Her Dog Into Her Standup and Becoming an Action Star With Arnold Schwarzenegger

October 25, 2022

marlon wayans white chicks interview comedy movie film news

Marlon Wayans: Crude Comedies Like White Chicks Are "Needed" in 2022

October 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Gunn Named Co-Head of DC Studios with Peter Safran

Menu Shop Search Newsletter