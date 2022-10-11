Jamie Lee Curtis Has “Written to Disney” About Freaky Friday Sequel with Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis gave new hope to those wishing for a Freaky Friday sequel during an interview on The View by sharing that she is “wide open” to returning to the role along with her original co-star Lindsay Lohan.

At the daytime talk show table to promote her upcoming horror flick Halloween Ends, the actress was prompted by co-host Sara Haines to “pitch Disney” for a sequel to the 2003 family comedy. Curtis replied, “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney.” She gave a little extra weight to the statement by flexing her solid working relationship with the company, adding that she was already cast in the Haunted Mansion reboot being developed. It seems like we might not need magic fortune cookies to get this deal done after all.

Curtis also offered an age-appropriate plot suggestion to reintroduce the mother-daughter duo after over two decades apart off-screen. “Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” she proposed. “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.” Watch the full interview below.

It’s easy to image Curtis taking on just about any role after her multiversal turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once earlier this year, but the grandparent angle does make for a great opportunity to give her one more pass at her iconic “I’m like the Cryptkeeper!” line. Meanwhile, her former co-star Lohan has rekindled her acting career with the upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas.

The 2003 Freaky Friday film was the third adaptation of the 1972 children’s novel of the same name, and it was also the superior entry according to Consequence’s Best Movie Remakes list.