Jane’s Addiction Drop Off Five Shows with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell’s Injury

Jane’s Addiction have dropped off five shows on their “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to an injury suffered by singer Perry Farrell after their Madison Square Garden gig last week.

Initially, Jane’s Addiction missed the tour’s Philadelphia date on Friday (October 21st), citing “personal injury.” It appears whatever happened to Farrell was worse than anticipated, as the band nixed an additional four dates due to an unspecified injury that’s resulted in the frontman’s “inability to perform.”

The other affected dates include Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City (with Our Lady Peace filling in as support for the Canadian shows). Here’s hoping Farrell will be on the mend by the October 29th concert in Cleveland, which follows the aforementioned three-date Canadian stint. The tour runs through a November 19th gig in Hollywood, California, with tickets to the remaining concerts available via Ticketmaster.

Farrell himself released a statement on the band’s social media regarding the injury and cancellations:

“Friends and lovers,

The tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy and rock vibes. I’ve loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you.

Especially all the people from my generation, and there’s been a lot of youngsters I have enjoyed speaking to. Good times.

I’d like to address a lot of the comments and give you all an update.

After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday [October 19th], I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.

Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City.

Our friends Our Lady Peace will be covering the next three shows as we aim to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland.

I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage.

Thank you for understanding,

Perry Farrell.”

Farrell’s injury comes just weeks after Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro said that he would be sitting out the “Spirits on Fire Tour” due to his battle with long COVID. Had Navarro participated in the tour, it would have marked a reunion of the band’s original lineup, with bassist Eric Avery now back in Jane’s Addiction.

Here’s wishing both Farrell and Navarro a full recovery. View Farrell’s social media post below.