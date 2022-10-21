Jerry Seinfeld Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Extends Beacon Theatre Residency

Jerry Seinfeld is set to resume his long-running residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre with a new run of standup shows taking place through March 2023.

The new dates include early and late shows on December 16th-17th; January 20th-21st; February 3rd-4th; and March 3rd-4th, , with performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on all eight nights.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET. via Ticketmaster. A ticket pre-sale takes is set for Wednesday, October 26th (using access code PUMPKIN).

Seinfeld has a bevy of other upcoming shows, including dates in cities like Baltimore, Phoenix, Santa Barbara, Atlantic City, Ft. Lauderdale, Washington, DC, Jacksonville, and beyond. Check out his full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Seinfeld fans can also look forward to his upcoming film about the creation of Pop-Tarts. Coming to Netflix, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story will star Seinfeld alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Sarah Cooper.

Jerry Seinfeld 2023 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (early show)

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (late show)

10/29 – Saginaw, MI @ The Down Events Center

11/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (early show)

11/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre (late show)

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

12/02 – Richmond, VA @ Atria Theatre

12/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods

12/09 – Wiles-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (early show)

12/09 – Wiles-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (late show)

12/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bogota Event Center

12/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

12/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

12/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

12/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater (early show)

01/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater (late show)

01/13 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (early show)

01/13 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (late show)

01/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

01/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

01/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

01/27 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

02/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

02/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

02/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (early show)

02/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (late show)

02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (early show)

02/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (late show)

02/17 – Springfield, IL @ Sangamon Auditorium

02/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall (early show)

02/18 – WestPalm Beach, FL @ Dreyfoos Hall (late show)

03/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

03/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (early show)

03/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (late show)

04/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

04/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bogota Event Center

05/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live!