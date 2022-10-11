Menu
JID Announces 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Smino

32-city tour features stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and more

jid smino 2023 north american tour dates
JID (photo by David KA) and Smino (photo by Denita Turner)
October 11, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    Dreamville star JID is headed out on a co-headlining North American tour with fellow Zoink Gang member Smino in early 2023.

    The 32-city “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” kicks off on January 22nd in Seattle, with subsequent stops in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on March 29th in Nashville. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, October 14th via Ticketmaster. Before that, there is a Live Nation pre-sale set for Wednesday, Oct 12th at the same time (use access code PUMPKIN).

    In August, JID released his latest album, The Forever Story, featuring Rap Song of the Week “Surround Sound.” Smino just dropped his J. Cole collaboration “90 Proof” — which also earned Rap Song of the Week honors — and is gearing up to release Luv 4 Rent on October 28th.

    JID and Smino’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    01/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    01/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    01/28 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox
    01/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    02/02 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
    02/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    02/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    02/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    02/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    02/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
    02/16 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    02/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    02/22 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
    02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    02/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    03/03 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    03/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    03/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    03/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    03/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    03/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    03/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    03/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
    03/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    03/29 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

    jid smino 2023 north american tour poster

