JID Announces 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Smino

Dreamville star JID is headed out on a co-headlining North American tour with fellow Zoink Gang member Smino in early 2023.
The 32-city “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” kicks off on January 22nd in Seattle, with subsequent stops in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on March 29th in Nashville. See the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, October 14th via Ticketmaster. Before that, there is a Live Nation pre-sale set for Wednesday, Oct 12th at the same time (use access code PUMPKIN).
In August, JID released his latest album, The Forever Story, featuring Rap Song of the Week “Surround Sound.” Smino just dropped his J. Cole collaboration “90 Proof” — which also earned Rap Song of the Week honors — and is gearing up to release Luv 4 Rent on October 28th.
JID and Smino’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
01/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
01/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
01/28 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox
01/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/02 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
02/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/16 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/22 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/03 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/29 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works