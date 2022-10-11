JID Announces 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Smino

Dreamville star JID is headed out on a co-headlining North American tour with fellow Zoink Gang member Smino in early 2023.

The 32-city “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” kicks off on January 22nd in Seattle, with subsequent stops in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on March 29th in Nashville. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, October 14th via Ticketmaster. Before that, there is a Live Nation pre-sale set for Wednesday, Oct 12th at the same time (use access code PUMPKIN).

Advertisement

Related Video

In August, JID released his latest album, The Forever Story, featuring Rap Song of the Week “Surround Sound.” Smino just dropped his J. Cole collaboration “90 Proof” — which also earned Rap Song of the Week honors — and is gearing up to release Luv 4 Rent on October 28th.

JID and Smino’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

01/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/28 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

01/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/02 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22 – Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works