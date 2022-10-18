Jin of BTS Announces Solo Single “The Astronaut”

Jin of BTS has announced a new solo single, “The Astronaut,” along with a promotional schedule detailing the timeline leading up to release.

According to a statement posted to social media and on Weverse, the proprietary communication platform of BTS’s management company HYBE, the song “expresses Jin’s fondness for his fans, ARMY” and “is meant to be a gift for the fans.”

This isn’t the first time a track from Jin has traversed outer space — his solo offering on the group’s 2020 Map of the Soul: 7, “Moon,” also took place in the stars, with the vocalist singing, “I will orbit you, I will stay by your side/ I will become your light.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The first trailer for this upcoming track, set to be released October 28th, features an astronaut drifting through space before greeting a haze of purple, the color most strongly associated with BTS and their fanbase, ARMY.

This release will make Jin the second member of the group to officially roll out solo material, following the full-length release from bandmate and rapper j-hope, whose Jack in the Box landed in July. In the meantime, members of the group have been jumping on plenty of collaborations throughout their exploratory “chapter two,” including Jungkook appearing on Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right,” RM offering a verse on Balming Tiger’s “Sexy Nukim,” and the vocal line appearing on Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions” with Snoop Dogg.

Find the full promotional schedule and logo trailer for “The Astronaut” below.