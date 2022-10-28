Jin of BTS Lifts Off with Solo Single “The Astronaut,” Co-Written by Coldplay: Stream

Jin of BTS has unveiled his solo single, “The Astronaut,” a dreamy track co-written by Coldplay.

As part of BTS’ “second chapter,” a time for the group to explore solo activities alongside their work as a septet, Jin is following bandmate j-hope as the next member to release music on his own. BTS are no strangers to solo tracks, often incorporating them into their albums, and “The Astronaut” arrives as the latest song from Jin to explore themes of connection, the cosmos, and his love for fans (ARMY), following the tone set in songs like “Moon,” “Abyss,” and “Epiphany.”

The concept photos for “The Astronaut” rolled out with three versions, titled Outlander, Lunar Eclipse, and Land on Earth, showing three different sides of BTS’ eldest member. Messages shared by BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind BTS, show Jin and Coldplay’s Chris Martin discussing the song’s origins in a conversation about Jin “having to leave for a while and missing the band and fans.” In a statement, Jin also confirmed that due to his “fondness for his fans, ARMY, the song is meant to be a gift for the fans.”

Following BTS’ 2021 collaboration with Coldplay, “My Universe,” Jin and Martin have maintained a close friendship. Jin will join Coldplay on stage at the band’s concert in Buenos Aires on October 28th to perform “The Astronaut” live for the first time. Fans interested in catching Jin’s performance can view the livestream in cinemas, where the evening’s entire concert will be broadcast in theaters around the world. Secure tickets here.

The music video of “The Astronaut” tells a story of an astronaut (played by Jin) who accidentally landed on Earth. Watch it below.