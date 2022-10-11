Menu
John Candy Documentary in the Works from Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks

The project has been authorized by Candy's family

John Candy documentary
John Candy, photo by Patti Gower/Toronto Star via Getty Images
October 11, 2022 | 6:23pm ET

    John Candy’s life will finally be immortalized in an authorized documentary from Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks.

    Reynolds, a noted Canadian like Candy, confirmed the news on Twitter, announcing that Hanks was teaming with his production company Maximum Effort for the project. “Expect tears,” he warned.

    A representative for Reynolds told People that the family of Candy, who passed away in 1994, was giving Maximum Effort access to the beloved comedian’s archive and home video footage. Confirming their authorization, Candy’s children spoke excitedly about the documentary on Twitter.

    “Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands,” his daughter, Jennifer Candy, said.

    Candy came up in the Toronto troupe of The Second City improv group before his film career took off in the 1980s. He broke out with the 1984 film Splash, where he co-starred alongside Hanks’ famous father, Tom. He went on to star in projects like Stripes, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Uncle Buck, and ultimately died of a heart attack in his sleep while filming Wagons East. 

    Reynolds’ last project was Welcome to Wrexhamwhich, in a way, inspired him to get a colonoscopy on camera for cancer awareness. In 2024, he’ll return for Deadpool 3. Recently, Hanks appeared in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer and the Peacock true crime series A Friend of the Family

