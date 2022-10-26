Behind the Boards with John Congleton: Producer Talks St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Tegan and Sara and More

Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with John Congleton to discuss his production work with St. Vincent, The Walkmen, Tegan and Sara, and more.

When an indie band wants to level up, they work with John Congleton. The Texas-based songwriter and producer has been instrumental in helming records for some of the biggest indie artists of the last decade, from St. Vincent and Angel Olsen to The War on Drugs and David Byrne.

He’s been particularly busy in 2022, with his hands on some significant releases: Tegan and Sara’s new album Crybaby, Death Cab for Cutie’s Asphalt Meadows, and Whitney’s Spark. But one thing that Congleton’s productions all have in common is his ability to create expansive, atmospheric soundscapes out of moments of intimacy, a universe of emotions out of a few simple notes.

When artists work with Congleton, they seem to tap into a deeper space than their usual fare, without losing any of the experimental impulses that they may have. This is certainly the case for newer records like Death Cab’s Asphalt Meadows and Tegan and Sara’s Crybaby, but also for some of Congleton’s older productions, like The Walkmen’s sublime 2010 album Lisbon.

Though his resume is getting deeper by the week, Congleton is particularly excited to continue his work with Blondie. “I remember at one point, I had said to them, ‘It’s really weird to make a record with you guys, because if it wasn’t for what you and like 20 of your friends did in the mid-‘70s, there’s no way I would even be making records,’” he tells Consequence over Zoom. “Because punk rock, regardless of individual bands, the idea of punk rock was… well, it’s sort of a cliche to say this, but it saved my life.”

Congleton is certainly candid in our conversation about the many significant artists he’s worked with, but it’s fearlessness that he encourages above all. That, and a sense of community. “Just fucking be expressive, do your thing, because nobody cares,” says Congleton about the late ‘70s punk scene in New York, which is a fitting simile for his versatile work. “We’re just going to entertain our friends, they said… and they ended up entertaining the world.”

Read below for a deep dive into five standout John Congleton productions, including Tegan and Sara’s Crybaby, Bombay Bicycle Club’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, and Angel Olsen’s Burn Your Fire For No Witness.