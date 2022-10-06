John Waters to Direct Liarmouth, His First Film in 18 Years

For the first time in 18 years, the Pope of Trash is back to bless us with another film. As Deadline reports, John Waters will write and direct an adaptation of his own 2022 novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance for Village Roadshow Pictures.

Waters’ last turn behind the camera was directing Tracey Ullman, Johnny Knoxville, and Chris Isaak in 2004’s A Dirty Shame, which paired high-camp sensibilities with a big studio budget in an experiment that, it seemed at the time, would never be repeated. Now, the 76-year-old provocateur is back.

“Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

The official logline of Liarmouth reads: “Marsha Sprinkle: Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth ― until one insane man makes her tell the truth.” No timeline for the film has been made public.

Last month, Waters spoke to Consequence about Halloween Midtown, punk culture and punk music, and more. Revisit that interview now.