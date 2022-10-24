Menu
Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Drops Kanye West as Client

In the aftermath of his antisemitic tirade, Vasquez has left Ye just days after being hired to handle his business matters

Camille Vasquez (photo by MEGA:GC Images) and Kanye West (photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
October 24, 2022 | 1:42pm ET

    Well, that was short: Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, has reportedly severed ties with Kanye West after being hired just last week because the rapper refused to retract his antisemitic comments.

    For some context, Ye became even more of a hot-button topic than usual earlier this month when he wrote a barrage of since-removed antisemitic remarks on social media, which included threats that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people”; newly unearthed clips of a disparaging interview with Tucker Carlson certainly didn’t help restore his rep.

    Those comments have prompted companies like Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase to end their relationships with West, and even his Adidas line is in jeopardy. In light of her recent win with Depp, Ye hired Vasquez to help get his business matters back in order, but as TMZreports, he doesn’t seem willing to cooperate. Vasquez’s firm Brown Rudnick reportedly still tried to work with West under the condition he retract his antisemitic statements, but he tripled-down and fired the firm.

    What’s more, West is also facing his own defamation lawsuit: After claiming that George Floyd died of fentanyl and was not actually murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin, Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, has sued West, his business partners, and associates for $250 million for harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.

    In addition to West’s years of antisemitism, he also recently announced he would buy right-wing social media app Parler, whose CEO, George Farmer, is married to conservative pundit Candace Owens. West and Owens seemingly solidified their friendship recently by wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week. No wonder Vasquez got out.

