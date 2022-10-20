Joni Mitchell Sets First Publicly-Announced Concert in 20 Years at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Joni Mitchell will play her first publicly-announced concert in two decades at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on June 10th, 2023.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter made her return to the stage back in August during a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival. However, as Billboard notes, next year’s show at the Gorge will mark the first time fans can purchase a ticket to see Mitchell perform since 2000.

Mitchell will once again be joined by friend and collaborator Brandi Carlile, who was instrumental in orchestrating the surprise performance at Newport.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on day earlier on Thursday, October 27th (using access code PUMPKIN).

“‘I want to do another show… I want to play again,'” Carlile recounted Mitchell saying during an appearance on The Daily Show on Wednesday night.

Mitchell’s concert will come as part of Carlile’s “Echoes Through the Canyon,” a two-night event at the Gorge taking place on June 9th and 10th. Carlile will headline night one before leading a backup band for Mitchell on night two.

Advertisement

Tickets for both shows, as well as a two-day lawn passes, go on sale beginning Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on day earlier on Thursday, October 27th (using access code PUMPKIN).

Below, you can watch Carlile discuss the upcoming concert on The Daily Show below.

Editor’s Note: Joni Mitchell’s Blue ranks at No. 5 on Consequence’s recently updated Top 100 Albums of All-Time list. See what else made the cut here.

Joni Mitchell, Wynona Judd, and Brandi Carlile performing at Newport Folk Festival in 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile performing at Newport Folk Festival in 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile performing at Newport Folk Festival in 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile performing at Newport Folk Festival in 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile performing at Newport Folk Festival in 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile performing at Newport Folk Festival in 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile performing at Newport Folk Festival in 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Joni Mitchell at Newport Folk Fest, photo by Carlin Stiehl via Getty Images