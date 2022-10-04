Menu
Jordana Announces New EP I’m Doing Well, Thanks for Asking, Shares “SYT”: Stream

Out November 11th

jordana im doing well thanks for asking
Jordana, photo by Emma Hintz
October 4, 2022 | 11:07am ET

    Ask Jordana how she is and you’ll get either a polite response or a new EP: I’m Doing Well, Thanks for Asking is out November 11th via Grand Jury, and first single “SYT” is available to stream now.

    At six songs, I’m Doing Well, Thanks for Asking is a gift for Jordana fans already itching for more music after the May release of her sophomore album, Face the WallThe EP features the previously released single “Is It Worth It Now,” a fuzzy synth pop number about the benefits of positivity, while new offering “SYT” — short for “Save Your Tears” — swings in the other direction as a kiss-off to a former flame. “It channels the feelings of empowerment and emotional awareness after a tough breakup,” our former Artist of the Month said in a statement.

    This month, Jordana will hit the road supporting Remi Wolf, and in November, she’ll perform on her own in Europe on a tour that includes stops at Pitchfork’s London and Paris music festivals. Grab tickets to all of the artist’s upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

    I’m Doing Well, Thanks for AskingEP Artwork:

    Jordana im doing well thanks for asking EP Art

    I’m Doing Well, Thanks for Asking EPTracklist:
    01. You’re in the Way
    02. Hands Over My Head
    03. Carry on Tonight
    04. SYT
    05. Is It Worth it Now?
    06. Careless Mistake

    Jordana 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/04 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #
    10/06 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #
    10/07 — Richmond, VA @ The National #
    10/09 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #
    10/11 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
    10/12 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
    10/15 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth #
    10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth #
    11/10 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    11/11 — Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Cafe
    11/12 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
    11/14 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

    # = w/ Remi Wolf

