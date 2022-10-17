Menu
Journey Announce 2023 Tour with Toto

38-city outing begins next February

journey 2023 north american tour dates toto
Journey, photo courtesy of artist
October 17, 2022 | 10:52am ET

    Journey are returning to the road in 2023 for a 38-city North American tour with Toto.

    “Freedom Tour 2023” will kick off on February 4th in Allentown, PA, and make subsequent stops in cities including Austin, Montreal, Toronto, Memphis, and Washington, DC. The trek will wrap on April 25th in Palm Springs, California.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, Oct 20th at the same time (use access code PUMPKIN).

    In July, Journey released their first new album of original recordings in 11 years, titled Freedom. Around the time of its release, founding member and guitarist Neal Schon sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the album and being influenced by Chaka Khan, Prince, and Jimi Hendrix.

    Journey 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/04 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    02/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/08 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    02/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    02/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    02/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    02/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    02/19 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
    02/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    02/23 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
    02/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    03/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/03 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    03/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
    03/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    03/09 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
    03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    03/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
    03/20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
    03/21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
    03/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    03/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    03/31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    04/01 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    04/04 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    04/07 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
    04/08 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
    04/11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
    04/13 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
    04/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    04/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
    04/19 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena
    04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
    04/23 – Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center
    04/25 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

