Journey Announce 2023 Tour with Toto

Journey are returning to the road in 2023 for a 38-city North American tour with Toto.

“Freedom Tour 2023” will kick off on February 4th in Allentown, PA, and make subsequent stops in cities including Austin, Montreal, Toronto, Memphis, and Washington, DC. The trek will wrap on April 25th in Palm Springs, California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, Oct 20th at the same time (use access code PUMPKIN).

In July, Journey released their first new album of original recordings in 11 years, titled Freedom. Around the time of its release, founding member and guitarist Neal Schon sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the album and being influenced by Chaka Khan, Prince, and Jimi Hendrix.

Journey 2023 Tour Dates:

02/04 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

02/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/08 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

02/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

02/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

02/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

02/19 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

02/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/23 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

02/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/03 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

03/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/09 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

03/20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

03/21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

03/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

03/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/01 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

04/04 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/07 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

04/08 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

04/13 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

04/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

04/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

04/19 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena

04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

04/23 – Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center

04/25 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena