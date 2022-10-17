Journey Announce 2023 Tour with Toto

Journey are returning to the road in 2023 for a 38-city North American tour with Toto.
“Freedom Tour 2023” will kick off on February 4th in Allentown, PA, and make subsequent stops in cities including Austin, Montreal, Toronto, Memphis, and Washington, DC. The trek will wrap on April 25th in Palm Springs, California.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, Oct 20th at the same time (use access code PUMPKIN).
In July, Journey released their first new album of original recordings in 11 years, titled Freedom. Around the time of its release, founding member and guitarist Neal Schon sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the album and being influenced by Chaka Khan, Prince, and Jimi Hendrix.
Journey 2023 Tour Dates:
02/04 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
02/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/08 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
02/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
02/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
02/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
02/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
02/19 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
02/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/23 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
02/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
03/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/03 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
03/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/09 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
03/20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
03/21 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
03/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
03/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
03/31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/01 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
04/04 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/07 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
04/08 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
04/11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
04/13 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
04/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
04/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
04/19 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena
04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
04/23 – Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center
04/25 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena